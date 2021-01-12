Bill would extend task force on missing, murdered Indigenous people

In 2019, state officials were forced to reckon with the outsized impact of homicides, domestic abuse and kidnappings of Native Americans, and they heard those statistics again Tuesday. While Native Americans make up roughly 7% of Montana's population, they account for roughly 26% of the missing persons cases in Montana. Native Americans are four times as likely to go missing than non-Natives. Of that missing population who are considered runaways, nearly 80% are teenagers younger than 18 years old, a statistic Ellie Bundy with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes called "staggering."

Small said Tuesday there is a slate of MMIP bills from the State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee that will be introduced over the coming weeks. The bill heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday mirrors another bill, House Bill 98, which will include the Looping in Native Communities grant program that funds the task force. That bill, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, D-Crow Agency, is scheduled to be heard by the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 21. Small said Tuesday his bill serves as a placeholder in case the House version of the same legislation falls through.