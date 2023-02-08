A bill heard Wednesday in committee would require voters to more frequently opt in to Montana's absentee voter list, which critics say would add a new hurdle for many voters to participate in elections.

House Bill 335, sponsored by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, proposes sending notices to absentee voters every four years, which they must fill out and return in order to keep receiving absentee ballots.

If they don’t return it in 60 days, they would be removed from the absentee list and sent a follow-up notice telling them so.

Bedey said his bill would ensure that absentee voter lists would be maintained more frequently. It would also prohibit inactive voters from being sent absentee ballots.

“I do not believe that we have a rampant problem with the absentee lists,” Bedey said during a Wednesday hearing on the bill before the House State Administration Committee. “I’m simply looking for a better way to improve on this process.”

Currently, voters who elect to sign up to receive mail-in ballots are permanently on the absentee voter list, unless they change their address. HB 335 would also specify that a voter can't be on the absentee ballot list if their registration becomes inactive.

That happens if they don’t vote in a federal general election and fail to respond to notices from their local elections office. And if an inactive voter doesn't respond to follow-up notices and doesn’t vote in two consecutive general elections, their registration gets cancelled.

Besides Bedey, no one else testified in support of his bill. It was opposed by the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders, the Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana AFL-CIO.

Amanda Frickle, a lobbyist for the AFL-CIO, said the bill would create a new obstacle to voting for working people who already have a hard time making it to election offices during 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours. She said absentee voting can be the only option for people who have to work for extended periods away from their homes, like construction workers.

“For working people, it often acts as an assurance that they can freely exercise their rights to vote,” Frickle said.

Eric Bryson, a lobbyist for the clerks and recorders, said election officials objected to the bill in part due to the added cost it would place on counties and their taxpayers. The bill's fiscal note estimates the cost of mailing those notices out would cost between $570,000 and $1.1 million, depending on how many follow-up notices need to be mailed out.

Democrats on the committee were also skeptical of the proposal. Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, noted that mail delays have become commonplace in his area, and suggested the bill would disproportionately hamper voting for Native Americans on reservations, where mail service is often spotty.

Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, also questioned why a voter who casts an absentee ballot every four years would need to separately affirm they want to be an absentee voter every four years.

“What better affirmation that somebody wants to vote absentee than … them taking that ballot, that signature-verified ballot, and then either placing it in the ballot box by hand or sending it in with their own stamp?” Kortum asked.

Bedey responded that while voters that sit out multiple federal elections stop receiving absentee ballots, his bill would have the effect of including local elections in that calculation.

“Our current procedures do not address intervening local elections, which are of incredible importance to us,” he said.

He also indicated he would be open to possible changes to the bill to narrow its impact on voters.

The committee did not immediately act on the bill.