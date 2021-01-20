Bill would eliminate co-pays for reduced-price school meals

Great Falls Republican Rep. Wendy McKamey on Wednesday introduced a bill to eliminate co-pays for reduced-price school breakfast and lunch in Montana's public schools.

"This bill is about not having hungry kids," McKamey told the House Education Committee. "...It doesn't have to be this way. Increasing access to school meals can help and it will help working families. These are not people who are without jobs. They are working to provide for...families, they are not living off government programs."

About 8,600 kids in Montana qualify for reduced-price meals, McKamey said. The co-pay is 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch, which supporters of the bill said can add up for families.

Families below 130% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals and those with incomes between 130% to 185% of the federal poverty level, or between $33,475 and $47,637 for a family of four, are eligible for reduced-price meals.