Bill would create scholarships for career and technical education

Montana lawmakers Wednesday heard a bill aimed at advancing technical career education that would created $1,000 scholarships for students.
The bill is from Democratic Sen. Shannon O'Brien of Missoula.
Senate Bill 343 would create the Montana Technical Education and Career Scholarship Program.
"The problem we have is that employers ... cannot find the workers that they need in key positions," O'Brien told the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee on Wednesday.
Students eligible for the scholarship include graduates of Montana high schools who took at least two dual-credit classes in the career and technical education field.
O'Brien said the bill aims to help create workers to fill high-paying jobs employers are struggling to hire for, especially as baby boomers retire.
"This is a great solution to head us in the correct direction," O'Brien said.
David Smith, the executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, spoke in support of the bill, saying employers struggle to find employees and that laborer positions can start out at a salary of $40,000 a year.
The bill would pay for the scholarships using revenue from the state lottery, which is similar to how the Montana STEM scholarship program is funded.
There would be $500,000 available for the scholarships in the first year of the budget and $1 million each year after, with any unspent money reverting to the state's general fund.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill. The committee did not take immediate action on it.
Another bill from Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad, is also advancing to help pay for career education. House Bill 252 aims to create about 1,000 partial scholarships for employers to send their workers for training in the trades.
The tax credit will pay up to 50% of tuition for an employee, up to $2,000 a year per worker, and $25,000 for an employer annually. The bill has a $1 million cap, though Jones said an amendment is coming to remove that. It's also paid for with general fund dollars.