Bill would check governor's power to change election rules

All but 11 counties in the state ultimately chose to conduct the general election by mail ballots only.

Jones’ bill would put the brakes on future emergency orders affecting elections until majorities in both the House and Senate vote to allow them. The governor would have to request the Secretary of State conduct a poll of legislators to decide whether the emergency order can be enacted.

No one testified as an opponent or proponent to the bill.

The committee also discussed a pair of bills that have been pushed by Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

Senate Bill 170 would direct counties to check their rolls for inactive voters every year, rather than the current every-other-year requirement.

The Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders remained neutral on the bill. The group’s legislative chair, Regina Plettenberg, said they generally have no problem cleaning their rolls more often, as long as the new law wouldn’t conflict with existing statute.