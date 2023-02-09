Where supporters see it as protection from perceived threats to children, opponents say a bill that would block minors from attending drag shows at some businesses and ban performances in libraries and schools is a piece of culture-war arguments that denigrates and puts their communities at risk.

“I am opposed to this bill because it attempts to solve a problem that doesn't exist, while propagating the narrative that is categorically false and incredibly harmful to my community,” Donald Stuker, who lives in Bozeman and Chinook, said during a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

“The idea that Montana's drag or drag performers are harmful to children has no basis in fact. Quite the opposite, drag performers instill in those around us a sense of belonging and confidence in being who they are," continued Stucker, who has been a drag queen in Montana for more than a decade and produces some of the largest drag events in the state. "We remind people that they are not isolated, not alone. We drag performers promote tolerance, kindness and charity, all values I believe anyone would want children to learn.”

The hearing for House Bill 359, from Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls, stretched more than two hours. Lawmakers ran into issues with what they said were supporters of the bill maligning members of the drag and LGBTQ communities.

All but one of the Republicans on the committee are co-sponsors of the bill.

In setting the tone for the hearing, when a supporter of the bill tried to tie sexual abuse of children to drag queens and a Democratic legislator objected to the comparison, Rep. Amy Regier, a Kalispell Republican and head of the House Judiciary Committee, said the testimony was "perfectly on track."

"There is concern that this is what could happen, so I can't ask them to not do that," Regier said of the testimony.

Proponents of the bill frequently condemned drag performers interacting with children, from saying minors were being targeted or hypersexualized to claiming kids were being indoctrinated or corrupted by "deviant activists and groomers."

Robin Turner, who spoke on behalf of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said programs that work with survivors of child sexual abuse “wholly reject the premise that some of the proponents have brought up that drag performers are related to an increase in child sexual abuse.”

“I can tell you right now that drag performers and the LGBTQ community are not contributing to an increase in child sexual abuse, certainly are not a greater harm than an uncle, a close family friend, a mother or a father,” Turner said.

About 93% of sexual abusers of children are known to the victim in cases that are reported to law enforcement, according to data compiled by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the biggest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S. Nearly 35% are family members, 59% are acquaintances and just 7% are strangers.

The bill would prohibit drag performances in publicly funded libraries or schools. The legislation would also say that any “sexually oriented business” that hosts a drag performance may not let anyone under 18 enter. A sexually oriented business would include a nightclub, bar, restaurant or “similar commercial enterprise" that has nude entertainment or a drag performance and serves alcohol.

Corinne Woods, the theater administrator for a community theater in Helena, said the bill would have broad unintended consequences that could mean a theater that sells alcohol and that puts on a production of Hairspray could be blocked from hosting youth programs.

Mitchell's legislation is part of several other bills advancing through the GOP-majority Legislature this session with only Republican support, including a bill that cleared the Senate this week to limit the type of care transgender minors can receive. Also Thursday the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would carve out an exception in discrimination in education laws to say it is not unlawful for a student to call another student by their legal name, which in the case of a transgender student would be using what's called their deadname; and to refer to another student by the student's sex, which would allow for misgendering a trans student. The committee amended the bill to still allow school administrators to intervene in the case of bullying before moving it to the full House on a party-line vote.

During the hearing on Mitchell's bill, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke in support of the legislation.

“I cannot foresee that instruction, education, can come forward with a proposal of this allowance of entities into our public school system. I'm concerned for our children's learning. I'm concerned (with) making sure that we have education in our school,” Arntzen said. “ … Does this allow education, the best education that we want?"

Opponents said they were unaware of drag performances in Montana schools. Legislative records show Mitchell's bill is in part modeled on similar proposals in Texas and Tennessee. In 2022, thousands of people attended a Drag Queen Story Hour at ZooMontana, a nonprofit in Billings, and a large group showed up to show solidary with a Helena business that held a Drag Queen Story hour last summer. Several bill supporters Thursday criticized those events.

Cheryl Tusken, the former director of Parents’ Rights in Education, called HB 359 “common sense."

"It's prohibiting minors from attending drag shows. This is not a bill prohibiting the rights of LGBTQ community or infringing on the rights of parents.”

Another bill supporter, Jeff Laszloffy, head of the Montana Family Foundation, said “little kids are not begging to be told stories by drag queens."

But Annatheia Smith, a cisgender heterosexual female and disabled veteran who was honorably discharged, told lawmakers that if drag performers were doing a show for children, it was done because the community and parents requested it.

“We don't want to be where we're not wanted. What we do is, we go to our community, those parents, those communities, who reach out to us and ask us to do this. No one wants to get up at zero-dark-thirty, put on 50 pounds of makeup and get into child-appropriate clothes, perform G-rated, but we do it because our community asks us,” Smith said.

And Elani Borhegyi, a student at the University of Montana who was a reader at an event last summer, told lawmakers that when performing, the outfits included covered shoulders and dresses picked to be very child-friendly.

Smith, a parent, also raised concerns over the loss of parental rights.

“This is an overreach at the least, but the message that conveys to Montana is that you do not trust us, that you will feel that we are not in the right state of mind to be able to make choices for our children,” Smith said.

But Jessie Browning, who spoke in support of the bill on behalf of Moms for Liberty Yellowstone County, didn't think the bill trampled parental rights.

"I'm a big advocate of parental rights. However, a line is drawn for me when harm comes to a child," Browning said.

Several who spoke against the bill raised concerns about claiming drag performers posed a risk.

“This bill, and the misunderstandings of what drag is, is incredibly dangerous to the LGBTQ community, and especially to trans, non-binary and two-spirit individuals,” said Shawn Reagor on behalf of the Montana Human Rights Network.

“From the Pulse shooting to Club Q shooting, promoting misunderstandings of what drag is beyond negligent,” Reagor continued.