Bill would allow sexual assault victims to check status of evidence kits

Victims of sexual assault would gain the right to check on the status of rape kits they’ve submitted to law enforcement under a bill discussed Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, described House Bill 310 as a simple change intended to correct an oversight in 2019 legislation that sought to improve the state’s system for testing and tracking sexual assault evidence kits. Prior to the passage of that bill, Montana had at one point built up a backlog of more than 1,000 untested rape kits spanning two decades.

“It builds off the important work that we’ve been doing as a state to support victims of sexual violence; it builds more transparency and accountability into the process,” Buckley said of her bill.

Representatives from the Montana County Attorney’s Association and the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence spoke in support of the measure.