Bill would allow fees for commenting on state environmental reviews

Those commenting on an EIS are often encouraged to offer “substantive” comments, meaning those that relate to specifics of the project that may be concerning or fail to comply with the law.

A fee would mean written commenters “have a little stake in the game,” Loge told the committee. The fee could offset some costs of preparing the environmental document while cutting down of “frivolous” comments, such as efforts by some groups to organize commenting campaigns that include form letters or suggested language.

Alan Olson, who is executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association but said he was testifying as an individual, was the bill’s only proponent.

“We’ve seen it on the mining side but also the timber side where they get hundreds and hundreds of comments, but all too often comments are form letters or postcards,” he said, reiterating that the bill included financial hardship safeguards.

Opponents included a number of environmental and conservation groups as well as the Montana Building Industry Association. Opponents criticized the vagueness of the bill as well as questioned its constitutionality.