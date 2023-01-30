Bill would allow doctors to not provide procedures they object to

A bill that supporters said will give health care professionals the right to object to providing care they morally disagree with, and that opponents say would put the lives of Montanans at risk, saw vigorous debate Monday.

House Bill 303 is from Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell. It is similar to a bill from Rep. Keith Regier, Rep. Amy Regier's father, that died in the Senate last session.

“The freedom to live and work consistent with one's conscience is critical. It is at the heart of what motivates many who enter the medical field,” Rep. Amy Regier said Monday when presenting her bill to the House Judiciary Committee. “Our profession is full of individuals who dedicate their lives to healing and doing no harm. And when we protect the rights of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to do no harm, we're actually protecting the lives and health of patients as well.”

Regier, a nurse, said the advance of health care offerings over the last several decades has created situations where providers can be met with a conflict of interest when they have a religious, moral or ethical objection to a specific type of care.

The sponsor listed practices like assisted suicide, prescribing marijuana, prescribing opioids, gene editing on fetuses in utero and more as things a provider may not agree with providing. She also focused on abortion care, and that was a procedure many who testified in support of the bill focused on too. The legislation has a section that would require affirmative consent from anyone providing abortion care.

Regier emphasized that the focus of the bill was on procedures that would create a conflict, not the person being treated.

“This bill is procedure-based, not person-based,” Regier said.

However, several people who testified noted that certain populations of people have need-specific care, such as abortions or gender-affirming care. State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender woman to openly serve in elected office in Montana, pushed Regier during questioning from the committee.

"For some of us, myself included, who we are is inextricable from the services we need," Zephyr said.

Heather O’Hara, a master's-prepared nurse and vice president of the Montana Hospital Association, spoke against the bill, saying personal beliefs or biases should not dictate patient care.

“In our rural health care settings, knowing you are hundreds of miles away from the next provider and this is your only option, should the care provider (make decisions based) on their conscience whether treatment is appropriate or should they use their clinical judgment or medical experience?” O’Hara asked.

One of the supporters of the bill was Jeff Laszloffy, who runs the Montana Family Foundation. He described a situation from 2007 when a pharmacist in Broadus decided to stop selling birth control because of a religious objection. Birth control does not cause abortions; methods such as the pill prevent ovulation and prevent fertilization and intrauterine devices kill sperm before they can reach an egg.

During the hearing in 2008, Laszloffy said his organization wanted to see a “physician’s conscience clause” passed by the Legislature, according to reporting at the time by the Flathead Beacon.

“As advances in medicine and medical technology continue to outpace the ability of medical ethicists to keep up, the last line of defense is often the conscience of the provider themselves,” Laszloffy said Monday. “We ask you to keep this last line of defense intact.”

Stephanie Nichols, legal counsel for the Arizona-based Alliance for Defending Freedom, argued that the federal government has forced “doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others to provide abortion services and gender transition to minors against their conscience.”

But many opponents to the bill pointed out that there are already existing protections for providers who have moral objections to providing certain types of care.

“The examples from proponents are all things they can currently decline to do, and the example of amputating a leg for some with body dysmorphic disorder are ethically obligated to refuse to do,” said Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatric hospitalist in Missoula and president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatric.

Hospitals also have ethics boards to handle situations of objections to certain types of care, said Dr. Nathan Allen, an emergency room physician and health care ethics consultant who chairs his hospital’s ethics committee.

While providers have rights to those objections, “they cannot exist carte blanche without qualifications or as a get-out-of-jail-free card," Allen told the committee.

Additionally, Montana already allows providers the right to refuse participation in abortion.

“This is not about solving a problem in Montana. In fact, Montana law already allows hospitals and providers to refuse to provide abortions altogether with no exception for urgent medical needs,” said Quinn Leighton, executive director of external affairs at Planned Parenthood of Montana.

Shawn Reagor, with the Montana Human Rights Network, said that gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors are extremely rare in Montana.

Dr. Shaun Gillis, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Bozeman, backed the bill. She said she had a hard time finding a residency program where abortion procedures were something future doctors were required to learn. But she’s been practicing about 20 years since then and never had to provide an abortion, nor does the hospital in town perform them.

"But there have been discussions of doing that moving forward, and I'm a little bit concerned about what that might mean for my employment status if I did not wish to provide those procedures," Gillis said.

Several opponents said they worried the bill was far too broad and took away any recourse for patients harmed by not getting care, that it did not ensure patients would be connected to proper care or receive information about diagnoses or that employers could not take action if an employee's objections hampered their ability to run their business.

Al Smith, a lobbyist for the Montana Trial Lawyers, said the bill was “too broad, too ambiguous (and) it would definitely end up in court in a myriad of different ways and is just not necessarily needed at this time.”