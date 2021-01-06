Bill would allow concealed guns on campuses

The Montana Legislature is poised to take up a number of gun-related bills this session, the first being House Bill 102 brought by Joliet Republican Rep. Seth Berglee seeking to expand the locations where concealed handguns may be carried, including on college campuses.
The legislation invokes familiar arguments from firearms proponents that places where guns are prohibited are vulnerable to mass shootings and that college campuses specifically, because they are government-owned, should not infringe on the otherwise lawful carrying of concealed firearms.
The bill comes after voters approved Legislative Referendum 130 in November. The ballot measure restricts local governments from regulating the carrying of concealed weapons with a permit but continues to allow municipalities to regulate carrying concealed firearms by people who do not have permits.
In much of the state, concealed guns can be carried without a permit.
“If you’re in a prohibited place where somebody is not having to walk through some kind of strict security in terms of wands or metal detectors, telling someone they can’t carry a gun will only have the people who follow the law stop carrying a gun,” Berglee told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.
The bill allows permitted concealed carry onto college campuses by prohibiting the Montana Board of Regents or university system staff from passing or enforcing prohibitions. Concealed carry on campuses has been allowed in various states such as Utah and Colorado, but recent legislation in Montana has failed to pass or received governor vetoes. With the first Republican governor in 16 years, there would be reason for optimism from supporters that it could be signed into law.
The bill would allow for some restrictions such as needing permission from a roommate before possessing a firearm in a dorm or carrying at events where alcohol is sold or consumed. Guns not in the immediate possession of the permit holder would require a lock.
Although some proponents are interested in adding amendments, the bill saw support from firearms and shooting sports advocates. It also saw testimony from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
“Montana voters have spoken,” Knudsen said, referencing the overwhelming victories of Republicans in all statewide races. “This is a very clear mandate from the voters of Montana that they support exactly this kind of legislation.”
The commissioner of Higher Education’s Office, the major public employees union and bankers were among those opposed. Other opponents included students who felt the potential for increased firearm numbers would be intimidating and that campuses already have police to keep people safe.
Kevin McRae, deputy commissioner of higher education, argued the risk of injury or death from accidental discharge or suicide was a major concern for the university system. Montana already has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and studies suggest access to a gun increases the risk of self-harm, he said.
“We believe the Montana experience reflects national data that shows campuses are safe places,” McRae said.
The legislation also expands permitted concealed-carry to more places including in bank lobbies and restaurants or bars that serve alcohol. The bill does allow for private property owners to prohibit firearms if they so choose, but the intention, Berglee said, is to shift that decision to individuals rather than the state. Concealed weapons would also continue to be barred from detention facilities, federal buildings or beyond airport checkpoints.
While openly carrying firearms is not uncommon in many rural areas of Montana, guns may be viewed differently in urban areas and tourist destinations, Berglee said. He further said that a concealed weapon would provide similar safety aspects of an open-carried weapon while posing less possible alarm or conflict. He also noted that when it comes to alcohol, someone carrying a concealed weapon is prohibited from doing so while intoxicated.
“If people see someone open carrying pistol, it creates some anxiety for some people,” he said. “The idea of carrying a concealed weapon takes that away so I believe it’s a better way of carrying to begin with.”
A legal review accompanying the bill did cite concerns that decisions specific to college campuses are constitutionally reserved to the Board of Regents. Berglee disagreed, stating that he believes the Second Amendment supersedes.
Other bills requested by legislators this session include allowing statewide concealed carry of firearms without a permit, allowing legislators to carry concealed guns in the Capitol and establishment of a school marshal program.
The next step for Berglee's legislation is a vote by the House Judiciary Committee to advance it to the full House or table the bill.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.