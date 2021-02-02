Bill would allow cannabis shops some advertising leeway

A Republican state representative who floated a repeal of the newly enacted cannabis legalization brought a bill to committee Tuesday that would grant the marijuana industry more room to advertise its product.
Senate Bill 249, sponsored by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, would allow cannabis businesses to advertise on websites or smart phone apps. Under current regulations over the medical marijuana market, businesses are not allowed to advertise to customers.
Voters also passed recreational marijuana use in November, although the Legislature has yet to develop that industry's regulations. Regier, who suggested repealing legalization in Tuesday's hearing, said SB 249 seeks to direct customers to the licensed businesses rather than the black market.
"This is not about legalization of marijuana, not about recreational, does not matter how you voted on I-190 (the ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana) or your feelings behind it," Regier told the House Business and Labor Committee. "Do we as a state want to drive people to the legal market or the illicit market?"
Under the bill, businesses could advertise products and prices, but could not make any health claims about the product. Businesses would also be prohibited from advertising to anyone under 21 years old or asserting any false information about cannabis.
Weedmaps, an advertising site and app for cannabis providers, supported the proposal Tuesday. Melissa Lewis, a lobbyist for the company, said advertising leeway is an "important tool" for directing customers aboard the legal market.
"Even the most discreet form of advertising can be key for combating and competing against the illicit market by promoting consumer knowledge, fostering brand loyalty and allowing small Montana cannabis businesses to not only stay competitive but to generate revenue, which in turn helps the state," Lewis said.
The Montana Cannabis Industry Association formed around the time the 2011 Legislature issued a crippling backlash to the cavalier attitude held by some in the medical cannabis industry toward regulation. The group was then involved in reviving the industry through legal, legislative and electoral means, eventually bringing the industry under tighter regulations.
Kate Cholewa, government affairs representative for the MTCIA, told the committee her group had not sought to give the industry more advertising ability in recent sessions because of the "undignified," shotgun approach to advertising that took up billboard real estate for years before the Legislature pushed back. There was a small amendment to advertising in 2019, Cholewa said, and Regier's bill only bolsters that.
"It's being made much clearer, much better," Cholewa said. "I think it serves the purpose that the sponsor referred to, helping people have clarity about the illegal and illicit market."
Two opponents stood against the bill, one who supports marijuana use and another who rejects it. Coleen Smith, a substance abuse prevention specialist and executive director of Youth Connections, contended in the hearing that more advertising would mean more children are exposed to cannabis. The cannabis industry, she said, is filling the space left by the tobacco industry's decline, and the flood of advertising dollars would not be spent locally but on tech companies that host apps from out of state.
"There is nothing good about marijuana," Smith said.
Erica Siate, who in 2019 filed one of the two ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana (ultimately it was the other initiative, I-190, that passed in November), argued the bill would pave a road for huge corporate cannabis companies to swoop into the state and take over mom-and-pop scale shops.
"I think this is just another sly way to sell our state off to corporate cannabis," she said.
Regier said at the end of the hearing the debate on SB 249 would have no bearing on the argument about whether recreational should be allowed or not, but said the time for that conversation has not completely passed.
"Really, this has never happened before where I agreed with my opposition so much," Regier said. "Negative affects of marijuana, commercialization of marijuana, that's a great conversation to have but that is not this. That was for I-190. ... We can still have that conversation, maybe a repeal bill, but that's not this. This is, it is legal, it is commercialized. What do we do now?”