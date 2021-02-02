Bill would allow cannabis shops some advertising leeway

"It's being made much clearer, much better," Cholewa said. "I think it serves the purpose that the sponsor referred to, helping people have clarity about the illegal and illicit market."

Two opponents stood against the bill, one who supports marijuana use and another who rejects it. Coleen Smith, a substance abuse prevention specialist and executive director of Youth Connections, contended in the hearing that more advertising would mean more children are exposed to cannabis. The cannabis industry, she said, is filling the space left by the tobacco industry's decline, and the flood of advertising dollars would not be spent locally but on tech companies that host apps from out of state.

"There is nothing good about marijuana," Smith said.

Erica Siate, who in 2019 filed one of the two ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana (ultimately it was the other initiative, I-190, that passed in November), argued the bill would pave a road for huge corporate cannabis companies to swoop into the state and take over mom-and-pop scale shops.

"I think this is just another sly way to sell our state off to corporate cannabis," she said.