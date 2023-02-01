Bill would add criminal penalties for flying drones over wildfires

A bill to add criminal penalties for flying drones over wildfires saw support from law enforcement and firefighters Wednesday.

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, flown in airspace over an active wildfire poses a major safety concern, Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said in support of Senate Bill 219. The former wildland firefighter whose duties included coordinating aerial attack previously brought legislation that allows civil penalties for recovery of costs due to lost flight time.

But in addition to civil liability, SB 219 would put flying a drone over an active wildfire into law as criminal obstruction of firefighting activities, a misdemeanor charge with a fine up to $1,500 and up to six months in jail. Curdy said before the hearing on his bill that there has been some disagreement among prosecutors about whether drones fit into current law around obstruction, such as blocking access on the ground to firefighters.

“We work really hard to fly safely,” Curdy told the Senate Natural Resources Committee. “We work really hard to keep our firefighters safe on the ground, and I think this bill’s intention is to move it in that direction.”

Federal law also prohibits interfering with firefighting aircraft, so SB 219 is specific to state and county jurisdiction.

The bill saw universal support from firefighters and law enforcement, who pointed to multiple incidents where drones cause firefighters to suspend aerial attack. Last summer, that occurred on both the Matt Staff Road fire east of Helena and the late summer fire on Mount Helena.

Matthew Hall, fire protection bureau chief with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said that on the Aug. 28 Mount Helena fire, six aircraft were working the blaze trying to stop it from entering residential areas when a drone was spotted.

“Because of the life-safety impacts drones pose to low-flying aircraft, the aerial initial attack operations were immediately suspended,” he said. “Not only was this a significant risk to aviators, but it severely limited our capabilities in fire suppression when they were needed most.”

SB 219 would strengthen current law and also offer a deterrent, Hall said.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said that federal officials are able to put temporary flight restrictions in place which halt drones from flying, but that can take some time when responders are scrambling to the scene and getting into place. Decisions on whether or not to put firefighters on the ground may be based in part on the availability of aerial support, he said.

“It is a major risk when these people do it, and we know they want action shots, those kinds of things, but it grinds to a halt everything,” he said. “Now you’ve got firefighters at risk with no air support you’ve got property at risk because we can’t stop the fire.”

Rich Cowger with the Montana Fire Alliance, representing multiple firefighting organizations across the state, emphasized the danger drones pose. They are small and difficult to spot, but have the ability to damage and potentially bring down larger aircraft, he said.

“I hate to say how often these things actually happen when we’re in the heat of the battle flying aircraft and we have to shut everything down, we have to ground all of our aircraft because of a UAV incursion into the airspace,” he said. “To release those aircraft to go back to work can sometimes literally take hours to make sure that airspace is clean and those folks can get back up there.”

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.