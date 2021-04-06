Bill to stop local governments from enacting vaping ordinances dies in Senate

Ellsworth argued vaping products are legal and their sale should not be restricted. He also said owners of vape shops testified that local ordinances dramatically hurt their businesses and that shops aren't allowed to sell to underage minors.

"We should not be enacting laws on a local level. Just think about that for a second. We've seen that happen. We've seen how that has had repercussions and we've had to come back here as a body to rein in these local governments trying to restrict our freedoms," Ellsworth said.

Earlier this session, Rep. Ron Marshall, R-Hamilton, brought a bill that would have barred a local government or the state Department of Public Health and Human Services from creating or continuing a regulation, ordinance or restriction related to vaping products. That bill passed the House in February but later was voted down in the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee. Marshall is a co-owner of a vaping shop.

The idea of banning flavored vaping products has been a flashpoint in recent years.