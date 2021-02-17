Bill to put tighter verification checks on state health care programs advances

Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, asked Smith why he wasn’t looking at health care providers who defraud the program by doing things like billing for unnecessary services and charging for services at a higher level than the care provided.

Smith said he believed there were “millions and millions” of dollars in fraud from both recipients and providers, but this his bill only was looking at people who are covered by the programs.

Sands also pressed Smith on why the amendments removed several programs from oversight.

“If you’re looking for people scamming the system, why aren’t you looking at these as well?” Sands asked.

Smith again said the change was made to reduce the estimated costs of the bill.

“We think we can still have the savings ... but by not going to some of these smaller programs that we have out there where there’s a lot less money involved, it makes it a much easier program to run, a lot less complicated and where we can get the majority of the instances where we may have a situation where somebody does not qualify for a benefit," Smith said.

McNally said she had concerns about a part of the bill she said incentivized a third-party vendor to identify fraud.