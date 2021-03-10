Bill to protect religious organizations from emergency restrictions gets pushback

Arguing for churches being designated as essential, Jeff Laszloffy, with the Montana Family Foundation, said that isolation brought on by the pandemic response has resulted in rising rates of mental health issues and domestic abuse.

But opponents to the bill raised concerns that a section prohibiting “any tax, fine, civil or criminal penalty,” or other punitive actions against religious organizations would confer overly broad legal immunity on them.

“Religious organizations could claim immunity from criminal prosecution for sexual abuse or physical harm of children that occurs in connection with religious activities or rituals,” American Civil Liberties Union of Montana lobbyist Lauren Hesse said. “And I’m actually a little surprised that law enforcement and prosecutors aren’t concerned about provisions of this bill being used as a criminal defense.”

During the committee discussion, Great Falls Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Republican, voiced concern with that section of the bill, suggesting that it may need to be amended to address those issues.

Several other Republicans on the committee accused Hesse’s organization of failing to protect religious organizations from limits on operation during the pandemic.