Bill to protect religious organizations from emergency restrictions gets pushback

A proposal to bar state and local governments from restricting religious gatherings during pandemics and other emergencies got some pushback Wednesday, as opponents argued that it could be interpreted to grant religious groups broad legal and civil immunity from illegal activity, including sexual abuse.
The bill is one of several brought by Republican lawmakers as a response to what they saw as state and local governments infringing on religious liberties as the pandemic swept through Montana during the past year. Last spring former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, imposed orders limiting social gatherings in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, and some local health boards, including in Lewis and Clark County, imposed specific restrictions on attending religious services.
“In today’s world, this is what we have to do to protect religious freedom during a pandemic, because there’s no doubt to any of us that the government abused their authority,” Republican Sen. David Howard, of Park City, told the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday.
His measure, Senate Bill 172, explicitly outlines religious services as “essential services to the welfare of the people of the state,” while forbidding health and safety limits on religious services that don’t apply to other essential organizations or businesses. It won plaudits from conservative and Christian groups during the panel hearing.
Arguing for churches being designated as essential, Jeff Laszloffy, with the Montana Family Foundation, said that isolation brought on by the pandemic response has resulted in rising rates of mental health issues and domestic abuse.
But opponents to the bill raised concerns that a section prohibiting “any tax, fine, civil or criminal penalty,” or other punitive actions against religious organizations would confer overly broad legal immunity on them.
“Religious organizations could claim immunity from criminal prosecution for sexual abuse or physical harm of children that occurs in connection with religious activities or rituals,” American Civil Liberties Union of Montana lobbyist Lauren Hesse said. “And I’m actually a little surprised that law enforcement and prosecutors aren’t concerned about provisions of this bill being used as a criminal defense.”
During the committee discussion, Great Falls Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Republican, voiced concern with that section of the bill, suggesting that it may need to be amended to address those issues.
Several other Republicans on the committee accused Hesse’s organization of failing to protect religious organizations from limits on operation during the pandemic.
“You guys are supposed to, it’s my understanding, to stand up for folks’ rights,” said Rep. Steven Galloway, of Great Falls. “Where were you during this pandemic to stand up for equal application of the law when it came to restricting church services?”
“I think we wouldn’t have had this, had your group stepped in sooner,” added Hamilton Rep. Ron Marshall.
Hesse responded that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in multiple instances that religious freedom “does not include the right to endanger others or the public.”
The Senate passed SB 172 last month on a party-line vote, 31-19, with Republicans voting in favor of the bill and Democrats against it.
A raft of other bills working through the Legislature aim to cement similar protections for religious organizations.
House Bill 230, the main vehicle to curtail the state’s powers during future states of emergency, would also prohibit state and local authorities from interfering with people’s ability to attend religious facilities. And that bill’s companion legislation, House Bill 121, includes identical language in relation to local health regulations.
The committee also heard two other proposals from Howard on Wednesday, one of which would require the Legislature’s approval to extend a declaration of emergency. Senate Bill 173 is one of several measures to that effect that remain alive after last week’s transmittal deadline, containing similar language to HB 230.
Howard also presented Senate Bill 185, which amends the governor’s general authority to prohibit the suspension of any laws affecting rights outlined in the U.S. or state constitutions. All three of Howard's bills passed the Senate last month with nearly unanimous support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats.
Neither of Howard’s last two bills prompted any questions from the committee. Closing on his emergency declaration bill, Howard acknowledged that it was one of many, a point underscored by Heartland Institute lobbyist Cameron Sholty. Earlier he had noted that out of about 50 similar bills working through state legislatures across the nation, six of those were in Montana.