A proposal to help address Montana’s affordable housing shortage by removing some restrictions on multi-family dwellings won support from both sides of the aisle Monday, while drawing criticism from municipal governments.

Senate Bill 323 is sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls. It would restrict large cities from regulating duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes more strictly than single-family homes. For smaller cities — those with between 5,000 and 50,000 residents — that would only apply to duplexes.

The proposal is one of several to emerge from the housing task force created by Gov. Greg Gianforte during the interim. Trebas noted it isn’t the only solution but represents “a big whack at the problem of supply.”

“This opens up the door for some of those innovative solutions that I think we want to talk about here,” Trebas told the Senate Local Government Committee on Monday.

The bill is cosponsored Republican lawmakers ranging from the right wing to the more centrist wing of the party, but also won support from a group representing University of Montana students and a former Democratic lawmaker.

Former Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, who also served on the housing task force, said studies consistently show that small-scale, multi-family housing produces lower rents than other types of housing.

“Everyday Montana families need this type of affordable starter home in order to get on that ladder of home ownership and work their way up,” Tenenbaum said.

Kendall Cotton, with the Frontier Institute, a conservative think tank based in Helena, offered Missoula zoning as an example of where the measure would allow for more dense residential developments. Current regulations in the city require duplexes to occupy lots twice the size of single-family homes, Cotton said.

“I see this bill as helping to accommodate our influx of population growth in a way that preserves our way of life,” he said, testifying as a proponent.

Other proponents included the Montana Environmental Information Center, Americans for Prosperity and the Forward Montana Foundation.

The Montana Association of Realtors and the cities of Butte and Polson were among the bill’s opponents.

Kelly Lynch, the executive director of the League of Cities and Towns, testified against the proposal. She cited several problems with the legislation, including what she said was the bill’s failure to address whether specific neighborhoods in cities have capacity to absorb the increased demand on services like water, wastewater and parking.

Great Falls City Councilman Joe McKenney argued the bill would undermine the ability of local governments make responsive land-use decisions.

“The same folks that elected you elected us, because they want us to be able to make decisions,” McKenney told the committee.

But one of the committee members, Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, argued cities have been too slow to change policies in response to what he called a “crisis” in affordable housing.

“We are looking at legislation like this because of the slow efforts and the slow reactions, because of the last not five (or) 10 years, but decades upon decades,” Zolnikov said.

The committee also held a hearing on a bill that would make it harder for cities to restrict short-term rentals in residential areas. Senate Bill 268 would define those businesses as a “residential use” of the property, and would require local governments to consider an extensive list of criteria first.

Sen. Greg Hertz, the Polson Republican sponsoring the bill, argued that his legislation would allow more people to afford housing by letting them rent out part of their primary residence, and said it would still allow for local governments to enact restrictions on them.

The Montana Association of Realtors supported the bill, while several opponents argued it could nullify existing covenants and exacerbate the affordable-housing crunch, opening the door for more short-term rentals at the expense of long-term rentals.

The committee took no action on either bill.