After more than an hour of the most intense debate seen in the Senate this session that included a fight over procedure that delayed voting, Republican lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would block gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The bill is a repeat attempt by Sen. John Fuller, a Kalispell Republican who saw similar legislation defeated in the House in 2021. This session’s legislation would block gender-affirming care for minors and penalize any doctors who provide it with fines and license suspension. It would also not allow state property, facilities or buildings to be knowingly used to promote or advocate social transitioning and stop Medicaid from covering care.

Senate Bill 99 cleared a second reading on a 28-21 vote, with support coming from Republicans and opposition from all Democrats and five Republicans who voted against the bill. It faces a final vote expected Wednesday before it would advance to the House for debate in that chamber.

At several points during Tuesday’s debate, the normally cordial upper chamber saw several spats over decorum and at one point an accusation of lying, followed by a fight over the rules that led to an intense exchange in the chamber’s center aisle.

Before the vote, Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, tried to bring a motion to table the bill, but Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said that was out of order. The Senate briefly paused while leadership gathered in the center aisle and had heated discussions with animated hand gestures before coming back into session. Flowers then dropped his motion and the Senate voted.

In advocating for his bill, Fuller said his goal was to “protect children from the administration of drugs and chemicals, from the imposition of surgical procedures for the purpose of causing the child to cosmetically appear more like a person of the opposite sex and lesser like his or her own sex and to conform to an identity incongruent with the child’s sex,” Fuller said. “Transgender ideology is not scientific. The idea that a child can be born into the wrong body, a boy born into a girl's body or a girl born into a boy's body, is a metaphysical or a spiritual dogma. There is nothing scientific about it.”

Gender refers to internal and social identity and while it can correspond with sex, it is not the same. Gender is based on social constructs that change over time and vary by society. Sex is biological characteristics like chromosomes, as well as hormones or reproductive anatomy that can be medically altered.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, the term transgender is used when a person's gender identity does not align with the sex assigned at birth. Gender dysphoria, which is not a diagnosis that applies to all trans people, is the psychological distress caused when gender identity and sex do not align. Gender dysphoria is defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition.

Fuller argued “medicine cannot make a man into a woman or a woman into a man,” and brought up an argument he has cited previously in comparing gender dysphoria to a child with “body dissatisfaction” and telling the Senate that a doctor would not perform a leg amputation if “a wounded and mentally ill veteran decided that he identified with a legless amputee.”

Several other Republicans backing the bill made similar arguments, which prompted Flowers to object several times.

“My wife had a mastectomy, my wife who passed away from breast cancer. There was no doctor she saw that ever called that an amputation. I'm going to ask one more time: let's leave that language out of this discussion. There's no place for it here,” Flowers said during debate.

Fuller also argued that the state blocks minors from “all kinds of decisions and unhealthy choices. Smoking, drinking, child pornography, sex with adults, illegal drug use, just to name a few.

He argued children are too young to make such decisions about medical care.

“Performing gender transitions, transitioning surgery on minors, makes a mockery of the idea and legal concept of informed consent,” Fuller said.

However, children would not make those decisions without the consent of their parents, along with extensive treatment from a medical team, said Sen. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings. And even then, as Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, pointed out, that type of surgical care is not provided to transgender minors in Montana.

Several Republicans also made the argument that children were not mature enough to be making decisions about gender-affirming care, though they focused on surgical procedures that are not provided to minors and not the type of social transitions the bill also targets such as different haircuts or names or clothing choices.

“A child has not had their natural rite of passage, and therefore they don't have the mental capacity, nor the knowledge of what that rite of passage entails, in order to make these decisions. Parents, in my opinion, should not be making these decisions for their children because it involves lifelong medical issues that are imposed on them based on opinion that are not necessary,” Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, said.

“These children can, and I repeat they can when they reach the age of majority, obtain these surgeries, these drugs. And that is not our goal at this point to limit,” Emrich continued. “We are talking about children who have barely been on this earth for a short period of time.”

Democrats focused on arguments the bill would strip Montanans of their rights. Sen. Chris Pope, a Democrat from Bozeman, said the bill would trample on individual freedoms protected under the state Constitution and that no senator had a monopoly on the definition of the human experience.

“Our citizens have the inalienable right to a peaceful and lawful self-expression and self-determination and further, to the pursuit of happiness, protecting freedom and individual choice … is our (No. 1) job to support, not to sanction.”

Pope also said under federal court rulings gender is a protected class that cannot be discriminated against. Pope raised concerns provisions in the bill that deny care under Medicaid would put the state’s federal funding of health care at risk.

Sen. Shane Morigeau, a Democrat from Missoula, said gender dysphoria is a “serious medical condition and politicians' opinions related to that condition should not inform or affect the course of care available to treat it.”

Morigeau said as long as parents provide reasonable care, there’s no reason for the state to inject itself into families’ decisions.

But Emrich said he viewed the law as a protection for parents, saying it prevents parents from having child protective services say they are not properly caring for their children over if “they are considered trans.” While that has not happened in Montana, it describes the situation in Texas where the governor ordered his child protection department to investigate parents who helped their children access gender-affirming care.

Sen. Edie McClafferty, a Butte Democrat, said the bill would limit what teachers could do to aid their students.

“I can tell you firsthand that teachers don't turn their backs on their students. We help all of our students and there's no list in our pocket that we pull out and say, ‘Well, we can't talk about this, so you just have to go and find somebody else,’” McClafferty said. “We're there to help our students be educated and we're there to help them grow socially and emotionally.”

One of the Republicans who voted against the bill, Sen. Wendy McKamey of Great Falls, said as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she would always protect children and has the best interest of children at heart.

“I would not want them to suffer, I would not want to see them hurt. I would move heaven and earth to prevent any kind of hurt or harm to come to children,” McKamey said. “ … I do believe that parenting is a fundamental right, and to take that fundamental right away from the parent, as the government or any other entity, is absolutely inappropriate.”

Another Republican who voted against the bill, Sen. Jeffrey Welborn of Dillon, said after the debate he wants less government involvement in people's lives.

And Sen. Dan Solomon, a Ronan Republican, said he had concerns about children being able to access care and how it would affect their mental health.

Democrats in their opposition to the bill repeatedly pointed out that much of its support came from out of state.

“One of the great legacies of this legislative body has been our ability to craft Montana-based solutions for the challenges facing Montana families and communities,” said Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena. “Unfortunately, this tradition appears to be fading. At the Senate Bill 99 hearing we saw out-of-state influences on full display. The proponents of the bill are not able to identify a single Montanan who said they regretted receiving gender-affirming care in this state, so they scoured the country for the few people that had regrets, flying in folks from Utah, Oregon and California. None of these individuals had received care in the state.”

Adding that Montana is among more than 20 states looking at similar bills, Ellis again said it was not based in fixing local problems.

“If you need more proof that this isn't a Montana-driven solution, you simply have to look at the online proponents of the bill. This is not a Montana issue. It is an issue pushed by well-funded national groups,” Ellis continued.

Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, got into a terse exchange with Fuller, who after one back-and-forth refused to take further questions from her as is common protocol in the Senate.

Gross was asking Fuller if the bill had provisions to allow for intersex individuals to receive the type of treatment banned for trans Montanans, which it does and Gross characterized as discriminatory. The bill also does not ban things like hormone therapy for cisgender teens, Gross pointed out. Intersex is when a person is born with reproductive organs, genitalia or chromosomes that do not fall under typical definitions for male or female.

“I am unclear why it is OK for cisgender and intersex teens to have a surgery if it is so irreparably harmful? Why is it OK for one group of young people and not another?” Gross asked.

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson, said that his concern with the bill comes from the treatment he said may not hold up over time, and he drew a comparison to lobotomies. He also said it he didn’t think it was “a very long wait when you can wait 'til you're over 18 years old to make that decision on your own.”

Another bitter exchange occurred between Fuller and Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula.

Boldman, after arguing the bill was not protecting vulnerable kids from “political cruelty,” accused Fuller of voting against a resolution last week to recognize the Indian boarding school experience. Fuller voted for the resolution both on second and third readings.

Fuller rose out of his seat, saying he supported the bill both in committee and on the floor. In his closing, he said he apologized for his outburst but added "All my life, I have resisted people who lie about me and you will find that I'm rather pugnacious at times."