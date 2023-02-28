A proposal to simplify Montana’s election calendar would upend how local district elections are held, according to groups opposing legislation endorsed by a House committee Tuesday.

Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, framed his bill as an attempt to boost turnout in elections that often fly under the radar for voters, but ultimately have major impacts on their property tax bills.

“If an individual is being taxed out of their home, I would like them to know that their taxes were levied or spent or raised, along with a pretty darn decent vote from the people that are living in the surrounding area,” Hopkins told the House State Administration Committee during a hearing Tuesday.

Those elections — whether they’re for municipal government or school, fire, irrigation or other special districts — would be held alongside the federal primary and general elections that take place in even-numbered years, under House Bill 774. Rather than the thousands of different special elections that occur across the state each biennium, Hopkins said, his proposal would require only two.

Hopkins also acknowledged it would be a “big transition” for those districts and for local election officials. But organizations representing election administrators and school board members said a cascade of unintended consequences would follow, and would largely be borne by those local officials.

Lance Melton, a lobbyist representing the Montana School Boards Association, said the proposal would have a number of ripple effects on the ability of local school officials to properly budget and calculate funding requirements each year. He said his concerns could be alleviated somewhat by setting up a biennial levy system, but like other opponents he cited the looming deadline for bills to pass one of the Legislature’s two chambers by week’s end.

Hopkins’ 76-page proposal didn’t become available until last week, part of a deluge of last-minute legislation delayed by a backlog in the bill-drafting process this session. Just on Tuesday, the committee held hearings on and voted on eight pieces of legislation. Testimony and subsequent committee discussion was limited to just 30 minutes per bill.

“There’s just a multitude of things that are captured in this aggregation of all the elections into the general and primary, that I think need to be evaluated slowly and methodically,” said Jason Rittal, executive director of the Montana Association of Counties.

Several opponents and committee members suggested that given the truncated timeline, the Legislature could instead put forth a study bill, which would allow an interim committee to take its time analyzing the proposal after the session. Hopkins said he would prefer the bill go forward and be amended as needed.

The committee initially deadlocked on the bill, failing to pass it 9-9 and tabling the proposal. But after the committee’s chair, Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, urged her fellow lawmakers to reconsider their actions, the bill passed 12-6.

“I think this is a super important conversation that needs to continue and go forward,” Dooling said. “... I think we want more participation in elections, and getting more people there on one day gets more people involved.”

A pair of Republican lawmakers with extensive public education backgrounds continued to oppose the bill, along with most of the committee’s Democrats.

Rep. Denise Baum, D-Billings, said the bill was drafted “with complete disregard to all the intricacies that we’ve heard on numerous election bills.”

After pulling it off the table, the committee voted 12-6 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.

The committee also held hearings and voted on several other proposals that would substantially impact the state’s election laws this week.

House Bill 598 would prohibit ranked-choice voting in Montana. The committee passed it 10-8 on Monday.

House Bill 807 sought to require that election administrators — currently an appointed position that counties can elect to create — was tabled after several opponents and lawmakers cast it as an attack on local control.

House Bill 806 would have drastically restricted which Montanans are eligible to vote absentee, a form of voting that more than 70% of the state’s voters have opted for in federal elections held in the past five years. It also would have shrunk the timeline to get an absentee ballot from the current 30-day period. It failed to pass Tuesday on a 17-1 vote.

House Bill 756 sought to enact automatic voter registration in Montana, triggered by an application for a new driver’s license of state ID. It was voted down Monday 12-6 on party lines, with Republicans opposing it and Democrats in support.