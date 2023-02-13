An attempt to make Montana more recession-proof while giving the governor more spending power in an emergency got its first hearing from a budget committee Monday night.

House Bill 424, sponsored by Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, would enact a handful of changes to the state’s existing system for hedging against an economic downturn.

Jones, who has served in the Legislature since 2005, was a key architect of the series of funds meant to keep the state from experiencing significant revenue shortfalls that force it to cut services.

To ensure the governor can’t go on a spending spree once the Legislature leaves town, state law sets up certain economic conditions that trigger access to the budget stabilization reserve account. In lean times, the governor can use that money to cover the bills, but must also make budget cuts relative to the amount that’s drawn down. But only up to a certain point; then the Legislature has to be called back into a special session to appropriate more money.

“In those days, we felt it important to ensure the Legislature was at the table, by having rules of access,” Jones said, while also noting lawmakers wanted the governor to have some level of quick access to funds in an emergency.

That stabilization fund starts filling up after general fund revenues reach a certain level. It’s currently capped at 4.5% of the general fund. Jones’ bill would raise that to 12%.

A presentation given to lawmakers by the governor's budget director earlier this session pegged the fund's most recent balance at $118 million.

Once the stabilization fund is full, then revenues would flow into the state’s fire fund, which also gets a substantial boost under HB 424. Currently capped at 4% of the general fund, the fire fund's cap would be tripled, to 12%. The bill would also allow the governor to spend more of it on wildfire mitigation, as opposed to suppression, to the tune of $25 million, a five-fold increase from current law.

That focus on suppression, which includes logging and other fuels reduction activities, brought a stream of logging interests to testify in support of the bill, including the Montana Wood Products Association. Several top officials in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration also backed the legislation.

“When you leave town at sine die, you have a pretty good assurance that you don’t have to come back,” Ryan Evans, the governor’s assistant budget director, said. “We have those reserves to keep the state going, to pay the bills, to weather a downturn.”

The proposal comes against a backdrop of indications in recent months that another recession could lay ahead for the United States.

Jones told the committee that the bill, along with several others working through the Capitol, is designed to give the state enough of a cushion to weather a once-in-20-years economic downturn.

The committee didn’t immediately vote on the bill.