Bill to give pharmacists prescribing power in some cases gets initial OK in Senate

On a 32-17 vote, the state Senate on Thursday took an initial step to advance a bill that gives pharmacists prescribing authority for a set of situations such as minor medical issues that do not require a new diagnosis.

Senate Bill 112 would give pharmacists the ability to prescribe what bill sponsor Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, said was a narrow scope of medications; the bill does not extend to controlled substances.

In advocating for the legislation, McGillvray has said he wants to give Montanans medical freedom and save them time and money. He also said pharmacists can help fill gaps in rural areas of the state without physicians.

McGillvray told legislators both on Tuesday and in a Jan. 18 bill hearing that his wife has been frustrated in the past having to see a doctor to get a prescription for a urinary tract infection when it’s an issue she’s dealt with before and wanted to just visit a pharmacist to get the medication needed.

“I don't know how many times you've all said to yourself, we’ve probably all experienced this, we said ‘Why can't I just go to the pharmacist and just get this simple thing taken care of and addressed?’” McGillvray said Thursday. “Instead we have to go this circuitous route to a doctor and then back to the pharmacist ... This is particularly a problem in rural areas.”

Supporters of the bill in its initial hearing said that pharmacists have extensive training and patients would be protected by the limitations on prescribing in the bill. Opponents raised concerns the bill gave pharmacists too much ability to prescribe without the same training as doctors, though some said they would be able to support the bill with additional parameters.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, spoke against the bill, saying that physicians, not pharmacists, have the training to diagnose conditions. She also raised concerns that a pharmacist would be both the one to suggest and then prescribe a medication, saying it could create a conflict of interest.

McGillvray countered McKamey by saying that the things pharmacists would be allowed to engage on were simple issues and that opposition to the bill amounted to “gatekeeping and turf wars.”

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Kalispell, backed the bill, saying pharmacists have extensive training and that the legislation would save people money and time.

The bill faces a final vote in the Senate before it would move to the House.