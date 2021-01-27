Bill to extend regular voter registration backed by elections administrators

Manzella said during the committee the complaint process can become weaponized.

"We make friends and we make enemies ... and as a result sometimes these complaints get lodged more as weapons than as any other reason," Manzella said during the hearing.

There were no supporters of the bill in Tuesday's hearing. Jeff Mangan, the commissioner of political practices, spoke in opposition.

Mangan raised several concerns, including that it would be hard to define or have first-hand knowledge of many issues raised in complaints, like illegal coordination between two committees about campaign spending.

"No one's going to have that first-hand knowledge," Mangan said.

The committee took no immediate action on those two bills Wednesday, but did clear two other bills related to elections.

Senate Bills 92 and 93, from Rep. Gordon Vance, D-Belgrade, would have elections administrators be elected instead of appointed and allow for provisions for poll-watchers at dropboxes for mail-ballot elections.

Some elections administrators in the state are already elected because they have dual roles as county clerk and recorders, but others are appointed.