Bill to extend regular voter registration backed by elections administrators

Administrators who run the state's elections said Wednesday they support a bill that would extend the deadline for regular voter registration.
Senate Bill 107 is carried by Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Democrat from Missoula who lost his bid for Secretary of State last fall.
Two elections administrators spoke in support of the bill, which they said was also backed by other elections administrators around the state.
The deadline was extended in November because of the pandemic to make it easier for people to register to vote from home and not have to come into an office, because late registration must be done in-person.
That change improved how things worked in the election, said Lewis and Clark County elections supervisor Audrey McCue.
The Secretary of State's office did not offer testimony in support of or in opposition to the bill Wednesday.
There were no opponents to the legislation, which was heard by the Senate State Administration Committee.
The same committee heard a proposal from Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, that would require a person making a campaign finance complaint to have "firsthand knowledge" of the alleged violation.
It would also require the responses to complaints be made public, which the commissioner already does upon request.
Manzella said during the committee the complaint process can become weaponized.
"We make friends and we make enemies ... and as a result sometimes these complaints get lodged more as weapons than as any other reason," Manzella said during the hearing.
There were no supporters of the bill in Tuesday's hearing. Jeff Mangan, the commissioner of political practices, spoke in opposition.
Mangan raised several concerns, including that it would be hard to define or have first-hand knowledge of many issues raised in complaints, like illegal coordination between two committees about campaign spending.
"No one's going to have that first-hand knowledge," Mangan said.
The committee took no immediate action on those two bills Wednesday, but did clear two other bills related to elections.
Senate Bills 92 and 93, from Rep. Gordon Vance, D-Belgrade, would have elections administrators be elected instead of appointed and allow for provisions for poll-watchers at dropboxes for mail-ballot elections.
Some elections administrators in the state are already elected because they have dual roles as county clerk and recorders, but others are appointed.
Vance said SB 93 was in response to issues that came up during the November election, which was held mostly by mail because of the pandemic.
"(Poll watchers) could go to a polling place but there weren't any polling places a lot of times," Vance said.
SB 92 and 93 now move to the full Senate.
Another elections bill, House Bill 176, would end same-day voter registration in Montana. It was supported by Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen in a hearing last week. It has not been voted on by the House State Administration Committee.