Bill to end same-day voter registration revived, advanced to House

Rep. Linda Reksten, a Republican from Polson, said she felt the voter registration period is well-enough advertised.

"This was in every single newspaper, it was on the radio stations, and I just think this is ridiculous that basically that people won't know about the schedule for the county," Reksten said.

Doug Ellis, the Broadwater County clerk and recorder. treasurer, superintendent of schools and elections administrator, testified in support of the bill before it was amended. On Tuesday, he said in an interview that with the change to close registration by noon Monday, the legislation would "still help."

On the general election night last November, Ellis said a person came into register at 7:58 p.m. And while he said he wants to help everyone vote, people registering on Election Day take away from his time to focus on holding the election.

"What it does is when you have people coming into register and you're trying to run this election, it takes your mind off the election and puts your mind on one single voter instead of the election you're trying to run," Ellis said.

Ellis encouraged people to register by mail, when they come into the courthouse to pay their taxes or other opportunities before Election Day.