The House Judiciary Committee on Monday killed a bill to allow for civil claims in child sexual abuse cases outside of existing timeline limits.

Senate Bill 277 was carried by Sen. Shane Morigeau, a Democrat from Missoula.

In 2019, following the attention given to a case of sexual abuse of student-athletes at the high school in Miles City from a trainer that lasted from the late 1970s to 1998, the Legislature passed a bill to eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for sex crimes against children. The trainer, James "Doc" Jensen, began contacting his victims, which numbered up to 100, after the old criminal statute of limitations expired.

During that session four years ago, Morigeau also aimed to eliminate the statute of limitations on the civil side but his efforts did not advance. That was because of concerns over differing standards for civic cases and questions of how well a person would recall abuse possibly decades prior.

This year's legislation would remove limitations on the civil side that blocked a person from bringing a claim after the age of 27 or three years after realizing the damage from the abuse. It would also strike the year-long timeline in the original bill to bring claims outside those parameters.

Morigeau said the extended timeline was needed because it can take a long time for a person to understand they were abused or be able to discuss it.

In early March, SB 277 cleared the Senate on a 47-3 vote following strong testimony in support from Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls.

Brown on the Senate floor shared his personal story and said it was important to him that abusers know that “no matter what point in time in your life, you may be held accountable for what you've done.”

“If this does nothing more than to let those people know that no matter what, no matter what point and time in your life, you may be held accountable for what you have done to some small child that didn't have the strength to resist, then it is a success.”

But in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, said while he understood the bill was coming from, he had concerns about eliminating the timeframe to bring civil cases.

“I think statutes of limitations, especially in regards to civil actions, are there for a good reason,” Knudsen said.

Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, said as a lawyer she has worked on sexual abuse cases and understood that many who are abused are not able to discuss it at the time of the abuse or even years after.

“We owe it to the victims to pass this bill,” Smith said.

The bill died on a party-line vote with Republican opposition.