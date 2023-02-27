A Senate committee late Monday night gave approval to a bill that would define sex in state law.

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, brought Senate Bill 458 to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee that same night. The bill drew several proponents who said the legislation is about basic biology and bringing fairness to women’s sports, but an onslaught of opponents said the bill would effectively erase people who did not fit within the definition, whether due to gender identity or for medical reasons.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration and needs to clear the chamber by Friday to meet a procedural deadline. Before the committee passed the bill, all Republicans voted to add a severability clause, meaning if part of it is found invalid, other parts would remain standing. Sen. Jen Gross, a Billings Democrat, also brought a motion to table the bill, but committee chair Sen. Tom McGillvray, of Billings, declined to allow that.

The bill cleared committee with Republican support and opposition from Democrats.

The legislation offers the definition of sex as “determined by the biological indication of male or female, including sex chromosomes, gonads, and nonambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual's psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender.” The 60-page bill then goes on to touch on sections of law that would reference that definition, including insurance, athletics and legal documents such as marriage licenses.

Glimm and other supporters said that while “sex” and “gender” may have once been considered synonymous terms, that is no longer the case.

“We need to draw a clear distinction and that’s what this bill does,” Glimm said.

Dr. Shaun Gillis, an OBGYN from Bozeman, said that “gender expression should not be conflated with sex.” Specific medical disorders such as Turner Syndrome in which one female chromosome is missing or partially missing is easily demarcated from gender, which is a cultural construct, Gillis said.

Jeff Laszloffy with the Montana Family Foundation acknowledged gender as a social construct. Laszloffy pointed to a law passed in the last Legislature that stated birth certificates may only be updated after a person obtains gender-affirming surgery and petitions a court. A later administrative rule from last year took it even further, only allowing changes if an error was made on the initial document. The law is currently stalled in court, however the state Supreme Court left room for the Department of Public Health and Human Services to re-enact its 2022 rule.

“The judge conflated sex and gender and that’s a problem because they mean two different things,” Laszloffy told the committee.

In his 2022 injunction, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses wrote "Living one’s life consistently with one’s gender identity includes using identity documents that accurately reflect one’s gender identity. Gender-affirming surgery, even for those transgender people who have a medical need for it, does not 'change' their sex, but rather affirms it."

Opponents testified for nearly an hour, raising legal, biological and discriminatory concerns.

“In terms of legality, it violates (protections for) dignity, privacy and equal protection,” said SK Rossi with the Human Rights Campaign, adding transgender people would be forced to publicly misgender themselves on legal documents or face potential legal consequences.

“I don’t know how that happens without genetic testing or a pelvic exam," Rossi said.

Opposition to the bill continued on the grounds of discrimination against LGBTQ people who said the bill targeted them.

“Trans-Montanans are not the enemy, we are not trying to harm you, we are simply trying to live our lives,” said Anna Louise Peterson from Missoula.

Dr. Lauren Wilson, president of the Montana Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, said the bill's statement that only two sexes exist is not true. Wilson pointed to intersex people, children born with ambiguous genitalia, people with both male and female genitalia, and variations in chromosomes where people may not match the typical XX and XY of male and female sex.

Other opponents pointed to legal precedent at the federal level that considers gender discrimination to be within the umbrella of sex discrimination. They also raised the issue that the bill could create uncertainty for same-sex marriage in Montana if federal protections are overturned.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers pressed Glimm on why the bill was necessary given concerns about the bill brought by opponents.

Glimm also pointed to the issue of the lawsuit on birth certificates, indicating that whether sex or gender is used on a birth certificate should be grounded in legal definitions.

“I think it’s about being factual and being real, sex is something you can’t change. We need to be specific and deliberate about those definitions.”

— Montana State News Bureau head Holly Michels contributed to this story.