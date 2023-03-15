A bill that would define sex in state law is poised to clear the Senate after it passed an initial vote Wednesday.

Senate Bill 458 is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. It would define sex based on sex organs and chromosomes. To be defined as a female, a person would have to produce eggs; to be defined as a male, they must produce sperm. The legislation drew intense testimony in its initial committee hearing last month.

The legislation passed a second reading vote on a 28-22 margin after it was amended in an effort the amendment backer said would offer protections to those with intersex conditions, something opponents disputed.

Glimm told senators his bill adds “simple definitions to Montana code.” The legislation is necessary, Glimm argued, because sex and gender are frequently and incorrectly conflated.

“It's our job to define terms. Is not the courts job to define these terms, and so we need to do that,” Glimm said. In 2021 Glimm carried a bill that would have required gender-affirming surgery and a court petition to update the sex marker on a person’s birth certificate, and he has frequently cited his frustration with a judge’s order temporarily blocking the law, an order he says confuses sex and gender.

Gender refers to internal and social identity and while it can correspond with sex, it is not the same. Gender is based on social constructs that change over time and vary by society. Sex is biological characteristics like chromosomes, as well as hormones or reproductive anatomy that can be medically altered.

“If we’re going to talk about sex, we need to use these definitions (in his bill),” Glimm said. “If we’re going to talk about gender, I encourage you to come up with a definition for that and put it into code.”

In opposition to the bill, Democrats in the Senate raised a range of concerns, from claims the bill would discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community to the potential financial effects of passing the bill.

Earlier in the week Democratic legislators raised the alarm about a fiscal note attached to the bill declaring it had no financial hit to the state. They cited a document from the state Department of Corrections saying the legislation could put the state at risk for expensive lawsuits if passed, as well as from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education saying the state could lose federal funding.

Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, a Democrat from Helena, called the bill “the most extreme anti-LGBTQI-plus piece of (legislation) in our entire country.”

Dunwell echoed concerns raised in previous public hearings on the bill that it would not allow for the recognition of transgender Montanans in state law.

“You cannot erase them from being, from their existence, from their viability,” Dunwell said. “ … It is going to send a big message loud and clear to the country, to the world, that Montana wants to go back to the Dark Ages for political purposes.”

Sen. Denise Hayman, a Democrat from Bozeman, said the bill would require public employees to inspect someone’s genes or genitals in the case of uncertainty about a person’s sex, something Republicans disputed would happen if the bill becomes law.

Sen. Andrea Olsen, a Democrat from Missoula, said the bill would leave “even me or all of us who might not be normal by Sen. Glimm’s standards” left out of state law. Olsen also raised concerns about lawsuits that could spring from the bill if passed.

“This is millions of dollars that would be wasted and we have much bigger problems,” Olsen said. Both earlier this week and again Wednesday, Glimm disputed the concerns about potential lawsuits, arguing that the possibility of future litigation is not taken into account when drafting fiscal reviews of bills.

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, defended the bill from Democrats’ claims it was discriminatory.

“I am voting for this bill, but it’s not because I hate somebody. It’s not because I want to discriminate against somebody, and it’s not because I don’t approve of your gender or how you want live your lifestyle. That’s not what this is about. This bill is about definitions and we all know how important definitions are in our legal system,” Hertz said.

Minority Leader Pat Flowers, of Belgrade, approached his criticism by saying he was frustrated with what the bill focused on instead of other issues he said the state needs to address.

“We have a housing crisis. We can't find a place to live. We can't find an affordable rental. Why aren’t we debating that? We can't find child care resources. Why aren’t we debating that today? We haven't solved that,” Flowers said. “We've been here for over 45 days. We haven't solved that. No, we're spending our time talking about the definition of sex.”

Flowers added that in the bill’s policy hearing, lawmakers heard an “hour and a half of pain and suffering” from people who said they would be harmed by the bill.

Glimm closed his arguments by saying that discrimination is already illegal in state laws and he doesn’t see anything in the bill that would allow people to discriminate based on sex.

“It’s the job of the Legislature to make definitions, to put them into law, so that’s what we need to do," Glimm said

The bill faces a final vote before it would advance to the House.