In a nearly party-line vote Monday with Republican support and Democratic opposition, Montana lawmakers advanced out of a budget-focused committee a bill that would define sex in state law.

Senate Bill 458 is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. It would define sex based on sex organs and chromosomes. To be defined as a female, a person would have to produce eggs; to be defined as a male, they must produce sperm. The legislation drew intense testimony in its initial committee hearing last month.

It passed out of the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on an 11-8 vote after short debate, with one Republican joining all Democrats against it. Last week lawmakers spared over the estimated financial effect a bill would have on the state. It has already cleared a policy committee and will be debated before the full Senate, where the GOP has a supermajority, before it would advance to the House.

A fiscal note posted online with the bill last week declared "SB 458 has no fiscal impact to the state." However, lawmakers were provided Friday with a copy of a fiscal estimate produced by the state Department of Corrections, which found that the bill would create a conflict between state and federal law over the definition of sex.

That document said the bill could come at a “significant cost" to the state.

“This conflict could cause the Department of Corrections to face liability in federal court, which will create a significant fiscal impact,” the note reads.

In documents provided to lawmakers by the governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning after last week's hearing, nearly all other state agencies said the bill would have no financial effect, except the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. That agency said the bill, if passed, would put the state in conflict with federal anti-discrimination laws.

"As drafted, the bill will create conflicts between state and federal laws that will likely result in legal challenges, which may create a significant fiscal impact," the note reads.

Before the vote Monday, Sen. Ellie Boldman, a Missoula Democrat, said she wished there was more time before the committee's vote to better understand any possible financial effects from the bill.

"This isn't about lawsuits. This is about current funding and the requirements we as a state have to maintain the funding we receive," Boldman said. " ... There will be other bills to make statements about policy on, but this one — this one will cost us a lot."

Sen. Jon Esp, a Big Timber Republican who chairs the committee, said the bill would have a full hearing in the House and he suggested people with concerns testify there.

"We're going on what we heard," Esp said, pointing to the fiscal note indicating the bill would not have a financial effect to the state.

Sen. Pat Flowers, a Belgrade Democrat, said he was frustrated the committee was voting on the bill so soon.

"To allow this to get out of this committee, without taking the time to fully understand those implications, is irresponsible," Flowers said. He told the committee he would ask for a "deep-dive fiscal note," which will provide an analysis for the bill from the Legislative Fiscal Division. The governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning produces fiscal notes for bills.

When asking the committee to delay, which it did not, Flowers said "we are abdicating our fundamental responsibility in this committee to know the fiscal impacts when in fact we don't based on what we've heard so far."

Glimm defended his bill, saying that estimates of financial effects were based on assumptions. He said the bill only defines sex and that it's up to lawmakers to determine where in state code they want to use the term sex or gender. Glimm's bill would amend sections of state code where sex is already used, however. That includes ways that opponents say could harm those who do not fit into the definitions and possibly cut off same-sex marriage in Montana.

The legislation drew intense testimony in its initial committee hearing last month. Those opposed to the bill who testified in an earlier policy hearing said it would legislate transgender Montanans out of existence, as well as place intersex people in legal limbo. Supporters have echoed Glimm in saying the law needs to be clear between sex and gender.

"We as policy makers need to decide where we're going to use sex and where we're going to use gender," Glimm said. " ... All we're doing is setting up a definition. To say that all of this is going to cause all kinds of legal costs is purely speculation in my opinion."