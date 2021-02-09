Bill to cut number of businesses paying equipment tax gets first hearing

Dan Brooks, with the Billings Chamber of Commerce, supported the bill because he said it would reduce the cost of doing business in Montana while making local governments whole.

"We also applaud the backfilling of local revenue to make sure that local governments aren't burdened with the choice of either raising taxes or cutting services because of changes that happen up in Helena," Brooks said.

The three opponents to the bill said the business equipment tax had already been reduced significantly over the last few decades and that tapping the state's general fund to offset the revenue losses could leave the state in a bind if revenues drop unexpectedly.

Rose Bender, with the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said past changes have resulted in the number of businesses that pay the tax dropping precipitously, from 36,000 in 2000 to about 8,000 now.

Bender said the business equipment tax has decreased as the share of total property taxes paid from 15% in 1995 to 5% in 2020. During the same time, Bender said the share of property taxes paid by residential homeowners increased from 38% to 50%.