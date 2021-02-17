Bill to curb local response during health emergencies passes initial House vote

Republicans who support the bill say things like limits on hours, capacity and other restrictions have harmed businesses.

"A number of our businesses have permanently closed, and many that have not closed are barely hanging on," Hinkle said. "These businesses are the livelihoods and dreams of many of our residents and jobs for so many that support our economy. Just recently a restaurant known in our community as a hallmark eatery just permanently closed his doors after 35 years in business."

Rep. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican, questioned the number of deaths caused by the pandemic, which has killed 1,334 Montanans and at least 490,000 across the country.

"We have postponed valuable, preventative health care that will probably cost the lives of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people in the not too distant future, all in the name of a pandemic that may or may not have been as deadly as portrayed," Fuller said on the House floor.

In Montana, hospitals last year for a period of time chose to limit some elective procedures, but soon after reinstated them.

Fuller also cited what he said was the first time in human history that healthy people were quarantined and said "we have destroyed our economy."