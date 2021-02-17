Bill to curb local response during health emergencies passes initial House vote

On a nearly party-line vote, Republicans in the House gave initial approval to a bill that would dramatically limit the power of local governments and health officers to respond to a pandemic.
House Bill 257, carried by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, a Belgrade Republican, would prohibit local governments or health officials and boards from making businesses follow mandates dictating closures, capacity limits, or mask use and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The bill also removes local governments' ability to issue fines for not following orders.
"We all understand how the statewide shutdown last spring affected our business community," Hinkle said on the House floor Wednesday. "If that were not enough to put many businesses out of business, the lengthy continuance of ordinances from that point on served through a death by a thousand cuts, destroying the life of those that remain."
Last Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted the statewide mask mandate. Local communities may still enact their own, more restrictive measures.
During a press conference Wednesday, Gianforte said he wanted local governments making choices about measures in their communities when he lifted the statewide mask mandate.
“The fact that we left the authority with the local folks, small businesses, they can make decisions for themselves, is really an implementation of the strategy that I articulated throughout,” Gianforte said. “I think we need to move to more of a system of personal responsibility. Authority remains with these local health boards to make decisions based on what they think is best for the community.”
On Wednesday, Rep. Tom France, a Missoula Democrat, said he understood businesses including his own have struggled during the pandemic, but that there's been aid from the federal government and that hamstringing health officials could leave communities worse off in the face of another pandemic.
"What I fear about this legislation is it locks us into a course of action that may make it incredibly difficult to counter the next pandemic that we can't today imagine," France said. "I think we can construct in our minds a pandemic that is worse than what we have experienced, a disease that might strike at children more than it does the elderly, that it might make some of the really hard parts of COVID look mild by comparison."
Democrats have also opposed the bill and similar measures by arguing the economy needs healthy workers to recover. Since the start of the pandemic, local health officers around the state have left their jobs because of harassment over orders meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Republicans who support the bill say things like limits on hours, capacity and other restrictions have harmed businesses.
"A number of our businesses have permanently closed, and many that have not closed are barely hanging on," Hinkle said. "These businesses are the livelihoods and dreams of many of our residents and jobs for so many that support our economy. Just recently a restaurant known in our community as a hallmark eatery just permanently closed his doors after 35 years in business."
Rep. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican, questioned the number of deaths caused by the pandemic, which has killed 1,334 Montanans and at least 490,000 across the country.
"We have postponed valuable, preventative health care that will probably cost the lives of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people in the not too distant future, all in the name of a pandemic that may or may not have been as deadly as portrayed," Fuller said on the House floor.
In Montana, hospitals last year for a period of time chose to limit some elective procedures, but soon after reinstated them.
Fuller also cited what he said was the first time in human history that healthy people were quarantined and said "we have destroyed our economy."
" ... There has been no objective science as to why we have done the previous three things. And so I would offer to you, then, the following observation that those of us who think we are trying to make it so we can live a little longer, we're going to die anyway," Fuller said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly cited data and science measuring the precautions such as social distancing and mask use to prevent the spread of the virus, which has disproportionally killed older people as well as Native Americans and others of color. In Montana, the average age of people who have died of COVID-19 is 79. And 18% of the state's deaths are among Native Americans, who make up 7% of the state's population. And, 10% of deaths have been people who are another race besides white or multi-race.
HB 257 passed on a 66-34 vote and faces a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
There’s a plethora of bills this session that would change how local public health officers and boards can respond in a pandemic, as well as alter the governor’s power when it comes to declaring a state of emergency. The House Business and Labor Committee is set to start work soon on consolidating similar legislation.
Democratic Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, said this week her party’s concern over those measures increased after Gianforte lifted the statewide mask mandate.
“Obviously, our caucus understands that with the statewide mandates being diminished or going away, that local public health authority is incredibly important to keep our communities safe, keep our businesses open, our economy moving,” Abbott said. “We're looking at any way we can mitigate harm during this process. Obviously, we're in the minority, but I think that we work really well with Republicans on compromise and we have a history of doing that and we're looking forward to being able to protect as much public health authority as we can under these circumstances, because we understand how vital it is.”
On Wednesday, Gianforte said he has been in discussion with lawmakers about the bills making their way toward his desk.
“Some we would be supportive of, others not,” Gianforte said. “We continue to have dialogue with leadership. We'll see what makes it to my desk and will make a decision based on that.”
Gianforte did add: “I do think best government is made by local decisions. That’s part of the reason why we transfer the authority back to public health officials.”
The governor called the pandemic “a very unique situation we have not had occur in this country over 100 years.”
“We have to make sure we don't overreact to it and we need to respect the separation of powers (that) exists between the executive branch and the legislative branch. But again, there are some reforms there we would be open to and we’ll keep an eye on them as they progress through the process.”