Bill to begin moving dementia patients from state hospital gets first hearing

While lawmakers on budget committees examine the fiscal needs of the embattled state-run psychiatric facility, a bill introduced Friday is perhaps the most significant policy bill aimed at resolving issues at the Montana State Hospital.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, is the sponsor of House Bill 29, a bipartisan solution developed over the last year by the Interim Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee. The bill would create a transition review committee to oversee the migration of dementia patients to other settings. The Spratt Unit, where geriatric residents have been housed, would be repurposed for other uses.

The state hospital lost its federal certification and the funding that came along with it nearly a year ago after inspectors found repeated failures to maintain basic health and safety protocols. Carlson, a staunch Republican, took a leading role in advancing solutions to the facility's failures, which will come with a considerable price tag this session.

The facility has for years admitted dementia and Alzheimer's patients who have been committed there by district court judges despite the facility's own policy that forbids those admissions. The Montana State Hospital is intended to provide care for people with severe mental disorders who are a danger to themselves or others, but has effectively become a safety net for patients with neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

"We must stop putting those people in the most restrictive place in the state that is not meeting their most basic needs," Carlson told the House Human Services Committee on Friday. "We are a civil society. We care for vulnerable people. We do it well and it costs money, but we have to do a good job."

Important variables remain, however, about where these patients would go, and what infrastructure will be in place by the proposed mid-2025 deadline to transition them out of Warm Springs.

The bill intends to transfer patients to community services, and one provision is a directive to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to provide first priority for admissions to nursing homes for geriatric patients at the Montana State Hospital. Nursing homes are not in an ideal place, however, to accept new patients. Eleven have closed in the last year, advocates told lawmakers this week. And when beds are available, the Medicaid reimbursement rate is short of the true cost of services, meaning nursing homes cannot afford to staff the facilities and maintain necessary levels of care.

DPHHS, which oversees the state hospital and other health care facilities run by the state, opposed the bills, although chief facilities director William Evo said that opposition stood largely on technicalities. The two-year timeline to implement the transition is "too rigid" to accomplish the bill's transfer goals and mandates discharges without consideration for patient needs.

"We absolutely understand the intent of this bill and do want to partner with you," Evo told the committee.

Longtime health care advocates who supported the bill, however, said the timeline was important. Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said the mid-2025 deadline was in fact a safety valve for the Legislature that year to adjust the deadline if the committee's work did not follow expectations.

"What I find is, when you pass a bill like this, you are telling the agency 'This is important to us, focus on it,' because the agency could have been doing this all along," Hughes said.

Alvarez & Marsal, a consulting firm DPHHS contracted with last year to stabilize the state's health care facilities, recommended last week that those patients are transferred to another state facility.

Carlson took issue with the state's fiscal analysts who, despite the bill's intention of moving patients to community-based nursing home facilities, projected the cost of the transferring patients to the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown at up to $4.5 million by 2027. Carlson contended it would cost under $1 million for the state to instead pay to close the gap between the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing homes and the actual cost of services.

There are 10 patients who currently match the criteria to be transferred out of Montana State Hospital, Carlson said.

"If there were 50 people that fit this category currently living in the Montana State Hospital under secure facility arrangement not receiving the least restrictive most appropriate care I would advocate that we spend that money," Carlson said.