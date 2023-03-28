Conflict over how to debate a bill to ban a commonly used abortion procedure dominated discussion of the legislation during a hearing Tuesday, leading Democrats on a Senate committee to at one point walk out of the meeting.

Lawmakers over the last two days have heard several pieces of Republican legislation related to abortion access, procedures and health outcomes following abortions. Some are new bills that must move quickly in advance of a procedural deadline next week and others have already been fully debated and cleared the chamber they originated in.

With a Republican supermajority, bills that have already faced votes are advancing along party lines with GOP support. If they pass the Legislature as expected, the bills will meet a governor opposed to abortion. Opponents have already vowed litigation over some policies if they become law.

The bill that led to a decorum dispute during the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is House Bill 721 from Speaker of the House Matt Regier, of Kalispell. It would ban the most commonly used abortion procedure after 12 weeks gestational age. The legislation has already cleared the House.

During testimony from supporters of the bill, Democratic legislators on the committee repeatedly objected to what they called “inflammatory language” and said as the judiciary — and not a health policy committee — they wanted to hear discussions based on legal arguments and not medical descriptions. Republicans countered Democratic legislators by saying they were interrupting those testifying who were sharing their opinions on the bill.

Regier’s bill characterizes the procedure to be banned, known as dilation and evacuation, as “barbaric” and describes it as "tearing apart and extracting piece-by-piece from the uterus what was until then a living child.” It is the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, which is generally considered from 14-26 weeks gestational age.

Fetuses under about 24 weeks gestational age are not considered viable. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said D&E "is evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.”

Supporters echoed the language of the bill when criticizing the medical procedure. While some backed the bill by arguing it would stand up to legal challenge or by saying they were opposed to the specific procedure the bill would block, others referenced graphic descriptions of the procedure and claims of fetal pain that doctors have disputed.

One person said state law prevents the mistreatment of animals and compared that to what they see as lacking prohibitions on the procedure the bill would ban. In response to that testimony, Sen. Jen Gross, a Billings Democrat, objected and asked that those testifying keep their comments to the legislation being debated.

It was not the first objection of the hearing and would not be the last, as Gross was rebuked by committee Chair Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican.

“Senator, you’ve been interrupting a lot of people,” Keith Regier, who is the father of the bill sponsor, said to Gross. “We share ideas and thoughts here. (The person testifying) has his thoughts and he's got this time. We need to quit interrupting people."

After that exchange, Sen. Andrea Olsen, a Missoula Democrat, said there were “such inflammatory accusations made” that it was necessary for Democrats to speak up.

“I'm very much concerned about the misinformation,” Olsen said. “I think we should be able to address that.”

Sen. Keith Regier countered Olsen.

“You’re seeing it as misinformation. They're not. We're talking about children before they’re born and again we’re sharing ideas and opinions here and we need to be respectful of other people’s opinions,” Regier said.

Later in the hearing Sen. Daniel Emrich, a Great Falls Republican, began a question to a person who provided testimony by saying “in California, Satanists have stated that it’s a religious right to abort their children” and tied it to human sacrifice.

Gross again objected, saying the questions crossed a line, and again Regier stepped in.

“Nobody interrupted opponents when all they talked about was religion,” Regier said. "Don't interrupt the senator.”

Gross responded by saying she did not understand “how Satanism is related to this bill or this discussion today.” Regier answered “Let’s find out.”

Olsen then stepped in, saying she felt the bill was written in a way that was abusive and inflammatory.

“We should be using language that is not intended to bully, shame and inflame this debate,” Olsen said. “We are elected representatives of constituents who come from many religions and clearly there are many religions that have differing opinions on this issue and to raise an extremist position is inflammatory.”

According to the Pew Research Center, religions such as conservative and Reform Judaism, the Presbyterian Church, Unitarian Universalist and United Church of Christ support abortion with few or no limits. The Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and United Methodist Church support some abortion rights with limits.

Gross then recommended the minority party members of the committee not participate in the remainder of the debate and left the room, followed by Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, and then Olsen. Minority Leader Pat Flowers, a Belgrade Democrat, also later left. He was sitting in on the meeting as an ex officio member.

As they left, Regier said, “as legislators, we get a lot of opinions, and that’s what this is all about here in the Legislature — a lot of opinions, that’s what bills are.”

After the hearing, a group of Republican and Democratic committee members held a brief meeting to discuss how the debate went and ways to move forward on two more abortion bills the committee heard, but did not reach a resolution.

The committee on Tuesday also heard debate over a bill that would ban abortions after 24 weeks or if a fetus is determined viable as defined in the bill. Gestational age calculations must include a margin of error and the abilities of a medical provider or facility to sustain the life of an infant is not taken into account. If gestational age is uncertain, a fetus must be assumed viable. The bill is House Bill 575 and it has already cleared the House.

It also heard House Bill 786, from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, to increase reporting requirements around medication abortions. That has also cleared the House.

A day earlier the same committee heard the "Infant Safety and Care Act," which would say an infant born alive following an attempted abortion in an abortion clinic, medical facility, or other facility is entitled to the same protections under the law that would arise for any newborn infant or for any person who comes to a medical facility or other facility for screening or treatment. That bill has also already passed the House.

Also Tuesday, the House Human Services Committee advanced a bill from Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, to prohibit use of public funds for abortions, with some exceptions. Supporters of House Bill 862 say they do not want public money funding services they disagree with, while opponents say it would serve as a functional abortion ban for lower-income Montanans covered by Medicaid.

Speaker of the House Matt Regier had proposed a similar policy to put before voters in 2024 in the form of a referendum, but said Tuesday he would not be bringing that bill.

The same committee also heard on Monday bills dealing with the disposal of fetal remains (HB 873) following either an abortion or miscarriage and to fund a post-abortion counseling program (HB 879). Sheldon-Galloway on Wednesday will also bring a bill to require a new license for abortion clinics (HB 937).

Several other bills related to abortion have also advanced this session. Democrats have tried to bring their own bills to codify the existing access landscape in Montana that’s tied to a state Supreme Court ruling finding the state Constitution allows access to previability abortions, but those efforts have all failed.