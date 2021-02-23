Bill to abolish death penalty in Montana tabled

Stafman's bill would have replaced every mention of the death penalty in state law with a lifetime prison term without the possibility of parole. His bid to the committee to end capital punishment hung, in part, on the expense; each death penalty case averages at $2.1 million in costs to the state, he said. Studies by other states have found costs as high as $10 million for a death penalty case.

Prosecutors in Gallatin and Broadwater counties said they believed crimes do exist that warrant the death penalty. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert also said he believes the cost of such a consequence is justified in certain cases, especially after a protracted process in which county prosecutors and the Attorney General's Office determine if the case is worth the undertaking.

"I think a cop killer always ought to face the death penalty," Lambert said.

Stafman also echoed many supporters of the proposal, who said the death penalty risks executing those who have later been exonerated. More than 170 people nationally who have been convicted and sentenced to death have later been found to be innocent through modern tools such as DNA testing, said Montana Innocence Project Executive Director Amy Sings In The Timber.