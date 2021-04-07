Bill that would stop local governments from banning flavored vapes revived

"Local control is getting way out of control. ... We came in here and said 'Things have gone too far.' And that's one of the principles we're here to make sure that doesn't happen. You have a legal product, it's a legal product, that's all it is," Ellsworth said. The bill does allow for local governments to enact "reasonable" ordinances related to the sale of vaping products, but does not define reasonable.

In opposition to bringing the bill back, Sen. Russ Temple, R-Chester, said local control should not be overridden by the Legislature.

"The state does not have to get into the fact that local people have a choice, whether it's city or county. Leave it up to the locals," Temple said.

While Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, echoed Ellsworth in saying vaping products are legal for adult use, Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, countered that the issue is with flavored vaping products that can entice children.

The 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that 58.3% of students had vaped, and nearly 19% had vaped on school property in the 30 days prior to the survey.