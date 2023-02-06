After intense debate Monday the House gave initial approval to legislation that would say doctors, nurses and others in the health care field, as well as insurance companies, can not provide care they have a moral or ethical objection to.

House Bill 303 is from Rep. Amy Regier and it passed a second reading 65-35, with three Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.

“The freedom to live and work consistent with one’s conscience is critical,” Regier said on the House floor Monday.

Regier said objections could be made over a range of things including “over lifestyle and elective procedures and treatment.” She cited abortion as one, as well as procedures “that remove healthy body parts or perform sterilization,” which is generally seen as opposition to providing gender-affirming care.

While Rep. Tom Welch, R-Dillon, tried to extend the bill to apply to public facilities in the same way it does to private ones, Regier called the amendment a “poison pill” and said it would have triggered a provision that would require a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber to pass. The amendment failed.

Some of the strongest opposition came from Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and the first openly transgender woman to serve in the Legislature.

“We heard in the sponsor’s opening here as well as in committee a list of things this is designed to fight against. One of them is gender-affirming care for people like me,” Zephyr said.

Zephyr argued that while Regier said the bill is not discriminatory because it’s based on procedures that people object to, not individual patients, some procedures are specifically tied to certain patients.

But it would also mean, Zephyr continued, that if someone objected to hormone therapy for a trans person, they could also not provide it to someone going through menopause or after a hysterectomy.

“It will be a denial (of care) based on diagnosis ... (and that is) inherently discriminatory because you cannot parse my diagnosis from who I am. To deny me based on my diagnosis of gender dysphoria is to deny me based on my being a trans woman,” Zephyr said.

Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, said that she wanted all doctors to be able to follow their conscience and oath to do no harm by not providing procedures they believe are harmful.

Rep. Jerry Schillinger, R-Circe, said the protections in the bill needed to be established so that providers and others in health care can follow their conscience.

The bill faces a final vote in the House before moving to the Senate.