A substance state officials suspect as the culprit in a rise in youth hospitalizations may soon be added to the list of products that can't be sold to kids.

"Intoxicating hemp products" have found an apparent loophole in the regulations that ban marijuana and vapes from being sold to minors. Hemp doesn't have the psychoactive effects of marijuana with a typical tetrahydrocannabinol level of 0.3%; marijuana's THC limits in Montana, by comparison, is 35%.

But Cannabis Control Division officials earlier this month told lawmakers some companies have processed and distilled hemp products to reach concentrations with much higher THC levels, and are still able to reach gas station shelves due to loose hemp regulations.

House Bill 737, sponsored by Rep. Ron Marshall, a Republican from Hamilton, would subject someone to an "unlawful transactions with children" charge if they sold these products to a minor. The misdemeanor charge already includes alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicating substances, and comes with a possible $500 fine and up to six months in jail.

Marshall told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday the bill is meant to capture all kinds of derivatives that fall under intoxicating hemp substances, which can quickly be altered by producers to wiggle out from under regulations.

"There's another one I just found out about 10 minutes ago," he half-joked with the committee.

The Montana Medical Association supported the bill, saying it was a good proposal to block adults, not just gas station clerks, from providing the products to kids.

"It keeps bad stuff out of good kids' hands," Jean Branscum, CEO of the Montana Medical Association, said. "We know there are individuals that are adults that are making decisions to consume certain products, but when it comes to children we don't know the impact completely on those children."

The bill's list of substances includes Kratom, a plant-based substance that can produce effects similar to opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It's a newer product on which the institute is still gathering information to inform its policy.

But Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, pointed out during Tuesday's hearing that Kratom is not a controlled substance. She worried the bill would prevent her from giving Kratom as an herbal home remedy to her children. After the hearing she told a reporter she had too many questions about carve-outs for its medicinal use to support the bill.

In early January, Cannabis Control Division Administrator Kristan Barbour had fielded questions from several lawmakers about rising public health concerns of marijuana use among children, particularly in Missoula and Billings.

Barbour told legislators then that the department suspected intoxicating hemp products to be the actual source of child hospitalizations considering the ease with which they could purchase the products.

"In most parts of the country and in Montana these products are available for sale to minors," Barbour said last month.

The committee did not take action on Marshall's bill Tuesday.