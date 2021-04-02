Bill taps Montana habitat, access dollars to pay for wildlife crop damage

FWP, which opposed the bill, also has concerns that the legislation could incentivize restricting public access to private lands if they were opened to bulls on a general license, which could further the issue of overpopulations of elk, Kujala said.

FWP further opposed the bill due to what could be major financial implications. Along with needing to hire multiple employees to process damage claims — an annual cost of more than $500,000 according to the fiscal note — the bill puts in jeopardy federal funding FWP receives, said Deputy Director Dustin Temple. The $28 million in federal dollars comes with certain stipulations on how the state spends license dollars, and reimbursement for crop damage is not an authorized use.

Legislative fiscal analysists, looking at a formula for a crop damage program in Idaho, estimated annual claims of about $3.4 million. Annual funds flowing into Habitat Montana have ranged from about $5 million in 2018 to $3.4 million in 2019 and $3.3 million in 2020.

The bill also saw opposition from several hunters and advocacy groups.