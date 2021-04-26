Bill stopping local bans on flavored vapes passes Montana Legislature

With support from Republicans, the Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would block local governments from banning the sale of flavored vaping products, sending the legislation to the governor's desk.

Senate Bill 398 was carried by Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton. It cleared a final vote in the House, 59-40, on Monday.

The bill says local governments may not adopt or enforce any ordinances or resolution that prohibit the sale of vaping products. Under the bill, a local government could enact a "reasonable" ordinance or resolution related to the sale of vaping products.

While the bill does not define "reasonable," Ellsworth said to his thinking that could mean something like keeping products out of reach of children in stores or not allowing vaping in restaurants.

Carrying the bill in the House on Monday, Missoula Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins said local governments shouldn't have the authority to ban the sale of a legal product.