Bill seeks school board discretion on expulsion for students with guns on campus

Recalling the story of a Columbia Falls honor student who faced expulsion after accidentally bringing a hunting rifle to school in the trunk of her car, Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said he drafted Senate Bill 283 with that incident in mind.

The bill adds language to state law covering penalties for bringing firearms to schools with the intent of clarifying that expulsion is discretionary for school boards. The bill also sets out a public hearing process and directs that records be expunged if students are found not to be in violation. Finally, the bill lists things that cannot be considered a firearm such as a photo of a gun, as well as sets what constitutes a classroom by exempting a student possessing a firearm in their home during an online class, which Glimm felt is important in the age of COVID-19.