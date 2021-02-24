Bill seeks school board discretion on expulsion for students with guns on campus

Recalling the story of a Columbia Falls honor student who faced expulsion after accidentally bringing a hunting rifle to school in the trunk of her car, Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said he drafted Senate Bill 283 with that incident in mind.
The bill adds language to state law covering penalties for bringing firearms to schools with the intent of clarifying that expulsion is discretionary for school boards. The bill also sets out a public hearing process and directs that records be expunged if students are found not to be in violation. Finally, the bill lists things that cannot be considered a firearm such as a photo of a gun, as well as sets what constitutes a classroom by exempting a student possessing a firearm in their home during an online class, which Glimm felt is important in the age of COVID-19.
“It puts it right back into local control,” Glimm told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. “They can still expel that student if they feel like it’s the right thing to do for safety, and if it’s malicious in intent I’d hope that is what they’re doing. If it’s an accident, there’s some leeway.”
The bill did not have anyone testify in favor of it.
In opposition was Lance Melton, representing the Montana School Boards Association. Melton raised a number of issues with the bill that were largely technical as Montana law must somewhat mirror the federal Gun-Free Schools Act.
Glimm said in closing on his bill that he believed Montana is different than many other states in terms of use and acceptance of firearms and believed SB 283 tailored the federal law to Montana.
The Senate Judiciary Committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.