Enshrining current methods of hunting, fishing and trapping in the Montana Constitution could be headed to voters in 2024 if a referendum carried by a Thompson Falls lawmaker can get 100 votes in the Legislature.

House Bill 372 from Republican Rep. Paul Fielder received a lengthy hearing Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee. Fielder and supporters of the bill said it would help to protect hunting, fishing and trapping in in the state by upping the bar for citizen ballot initiatives that have or have attempted to eliminate certain practices both in Montana and in other states.

“Sportsmen have fought ballot initiatives from animal rights activists in California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Massachusetts, Washington, Ohio, Utah, Michigan and Montana,” Fielder told the committee. “Those ballot initiatives have attacked trapping, hunting with hounds, bear hunting, wolf hunting, cougar hunting, fox hunting, bobcat hunting, even dove hunting.”

HB 372 would ask voters to amend the “Harvest Heritage” clause of the state Constitution. As currently written, the clause says, “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage that shall forever be preserved to the individual citizens of the state and does not create a right to trespass on private property or diminution of other private rights.”

In 2015 House Bill 212 passed, clarifying that the term “harvest” included trapping. However, then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, allowed the bill to become law without his signature, writing “I do not believe that this legislation resolves this controversy” as the judiciary’s role is to determine intent in constitutional provisions.

Under HB 372 this session, the clause would state, “The citizens of Montana have the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife, including the right to use current means and methods, which does not create or imply any right of public trespass on private property or diminish in any way vested private property rights. The state shall give preference to hunting, fishing, and trapping by citizens as the primary but not exclusive means of the state's management of wild fish and wildlife populations for the benefit of all Montanans. This right is subject to the necessary management statutes enacted by the Legislature and regulatory authority delegated by the legislature to a designated public agency or commission."

Fielder emphasized the importance of the new language, written in part from model legislation penned by the National Rifle Association and used in more than a dozen other states.

“It’s an opportunity, not a right. If you buy a lottery ticket, you have an opportunity to win a prize, you don’t have a right to win a prize,” he said of the current language. “A lot of times we talk about property rights, water rights, tribal treaty rights, gun rights. We don’t talk about opportunities, so ‘right’ puts some teeth to this thing.”

The bill saw support from trapping and some hunting groups who said that while the issue of trapping in the legislation has drawn significant interest, it would protect all current means and methods of hunting and fishing and should not be viewed as only a trapping bill.

Several supporters pointed to the 2016 citizen ballot initiative I-177, which sought to prohibit trapping on public lands but was defeated by a 63-37% margin by voters.

Matt Lumley with the Montana Trappers Association pointed out that despite the current language in the Constitution, I-177 advanced to the ballot as a statutory referendum, which requires fewer signatures than a constitutional referendum. Future initiatives attempting to curb hunting, fishing or trapping would have to meet that higher threshold should HB 372 be approved by voters, he told the committee.

“It doubles the signature threshold, that’s what we’re doing and all we are asking you to do is to have the political courage to allow the voters of Montana to decide our future,” he told the committee.

Supporters also pointed to the expense of campaigning against initiatives as occurred with I-177.

“We are concerned that current constitutional protections for harvesting wild fish and game are insufficient for protecting anti-hunting and anti-trapping attacks through ballot initiatives,” said Peggy Trenk with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “RMEF members would rather invest in habitat and access rather than fighting a campaign to defend hunting and trapping.”

The bill also saw support from groups including Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, Citizens for Balanced Use, United Property Owners of Montana, the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

“While some may argue this is unnecessary because the Constitution already says the opportunity to harvest wild fish and game as the sponsor mentioned, MT BHA really appreciates the intent of this bill to strengthen those rights, we absolutely support that,” said Katjana Stutzer with BHA.

HB 372 saw a range of opposition, including trapping opponents and animal welfare advocates who raised concerns over the humaneness of trapping.

One issue raised by trapping opponents was advocacy by the group Howl for Wildlife. The group is led by Charles Whitwam, an outfitter from California who about a year ago began national efforts coordinating hunters, anglers and trappers to comment on issues and contact decision-makers. The group has worked on HB 372 with an email campaign advocating for it.

Several opponents accused the group of attempting to deceive legislators into believing the bill has more support than it actually does and that Montana voices are being drowned out.

“We’re being manipulated by out-of-state interests to drive something that will allow trapping to expand in our state,” said Stephen Capra with Footloose Montana, a group opposed to trapping. “Let’s make no mistake this isn’t about hunting and fishing, this is about trapping. This is about giving less half than 1 percent of our population to dictate wildlife policy in Montana, and that is wrong.”

Whitwam testified in support of the bill and refuted negative characterizations of his organization, calling claims of manipulating lawmakers “absolutely false.”

“These irresponsible claims are nothing more than an attempt to suppress the voice of sportsmen around Montana, both residents and those who come to Montana to take part in its rich wild activities,” he told the committee.

Agricultural interests and some hunting groups opposed the bill, citing legal concerns and potential “unintended consequences.”

Representatives of both the Montana Stockgrowers Association and Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators raised concerns that an established right to fish could conflict with other water rights.

“We do have case law, we do have precedents where the right to fish equates to minimum instream flow, and the next step on that is that if this amendment were to pass, then ultimately what we end up with is two conflicting constitutional provisions,” said Krista Lee Evans with the irrigators.

Hunting groups opposed to the bill echoed that it could breed more conflict and litigation. They asked what would happen when a poacher being prosecuted for a wildlife crime invoked infringement on constitutional rights as a defense. Groups such as the Montanan Wildlife Federation and Montana Trout Unlimited questioned whether regulations could be challenged closing wildlife management areas or rivers on constitutional grounds.

Several opponents also challenged hunting, fishing and trapping being “preferred” methods of management, stating that those practices are not always the appropriate management for a given situation or species.

Gayle Joslin with the Helena Hunters and Anglers Association said the bill was an overreach into scientific wildlife management.

“HB 372 appears to be a dangerous Trojan horse tricking the people of Montana into voting for something that they already have by inserting the word 'right' without understanding the consequences of the individual words being used,” she said.

Finally, tribal advocates raised concerns that the bill did not address treaty rights and could lead to conflicts between tribal and state laws and policies.

Fielder defended the vetting of the bill, saying other states with similar language had not encountered management issues with regulating hunting, fishing or trapping or enforcing laws. He also rebutted those groups that cited unintended consequences in their opposition.

“As a legislator whenever I hear the term 'unintended consequences,' my ears perk up because that means, 'I just don’t like this and I don’t have any other reason other than it could cause unintended consequences,'” he told the committee.

In previous sessions both Paul Fielder and his wife, Jennifer Fielder, who previous served in the state Senate, brought referendums on hunting, fishing and trapping that did not secure the votes of two-thirds of lawmakers.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks did not appear at Tuesday’s hearing. In 2017 under Bullock the agency testified as an opponent and in 2021 under Gov. Greg Gianforte as an informational witness. FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said that as an executive agency, and because a referendum is a legislative process, FWP chose not to testify.

“Given it’s a constitutional amendment and that’s a legislative prerogative and then up to the voters, we didn’t feel it was our place to weigh in,” he said.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.