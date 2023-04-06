A bill that would say it's not unlawful to deadname or misgender transgender students looks poised to clear the Montana Legislature.

House Bill 361 is from Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage. If passed it would carve out an exception in discrimination in education laws to say it is not unlawful for a student to call another student by their legal name, which in the case of a transgender student would be using what's called their deadname; and to refer to another student by the student's sex, which would allow for misgendering a trans student.

Deadnaming is the practice of referring to a transgender person who has changed their name by their previous name and opponents to the bill said the practice is often used to bully kids.

The legislation has already cleared the House on a mostly party-line vote with support from most Republicans and opposition from Democrats. It was amended in that chamber by Republican Rep. Casey Knudsen, of Malta, to say the behavior of using pronouns different than the child wanted was not unlawful as long as it does not rise to the definition of bullying.

During public hearings on the bill, transgender Montanans shared their experiences of bullying while in school. In introducing his bill, Ler said his kids learned from a young age the difference between cows and bulls and that “these facts are not up for interpretation.”

On the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Keith Regier, the Kalispell Republican who carried the bill in that chamber, said the legislation would create "clarity."

But Democratic Sen. Edie McClafferty, a school teacher from Butte, said the bill would allow for situations that hurt children.

The bill passed an initial vote on a 29-21 margin with five Republicans and all Democrats voting against it. It faces a final vote before going to Gov. Greg Gianforte.

