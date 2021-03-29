Bill revamping Montana Board of Outfitters passes Legislature

A bill passed by the Legislature on Monday shrinks the Montana Board of Outfitters from seven to five members including elimination of two sportspersons from the board.

Senate Bill 275 from Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon, also reduces some information reporting requirements outfitters provide to the state. Under the bill, outfitters would also be allowed to sever portions of businesses, for example selling river days or use of a river to another outfitter. Finally, the bill would eliminate a double investigative process currently in place by both the board and game wardens. Under the bill, complaints specific to licensing would be handled solely by the board while fish and wildlife criminal infractions would remain with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

SB 275 passed the House Monday on a vote of 72-27 to advance to the governor.

The board of outfitters currently has seven members — four outfitters with various certifications, two sportspersons and one public member.