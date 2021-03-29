Bill revamping Montana Board of Outfitters passes Legislature

A bill passed by the Legislature on Monday shrinks the Montana Board of Outfitters from seven to five members including elimination of two sportspersons from the board.
Senate Bill 275 from Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon, also reduces some information reporting requirements outfitters provide to the state. Under the bill, outfitters would also be allowed to sever portions of businesses, for example selling river days or use of a river to another outfitter. Finally, the bill would eliminate a double investigative process currently in place by both the board and game wardens. Under the bill, complaints specific to licensing would be handled solely by the board while fish and wildlife criminal infractions would remain with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
SB 275 passed the House Monday on a vote of 72-27 to advance to the governor.
The board of outfitters currently has seven members — four outfitters with various certifications, two sportspersons and one public member.
Under SB 275 that number drops to five members — one outfitter licensed for both hunting and fishing on public land, one hunting outfitter on private land, one outfitter licensed for both hunting and fishing and one licensed only for fishing. The fifth member must be a Montana-based business owner reliant on the outdoor recreation industry.
The outfitting industry came in as heavy supporters of the bill. SB 275 would bring the board more in line in terms of size with the number of outfitters in the state. As the board deals with licensing requirements and adjudicating complaints of those requirements, the absence of the sportspersons would not equate to a loss in terms of public voice, which is protected by the Department of Labor and Industry, supporters said.
Opponents of SB 275 said the bill would eliminate accountability in an industry reliant on fish and wildlife, which are a public trust resource. Loss of some data reporting could also hinder investigations and make tracking some wildlife populations more difficult, opponents said.
Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, carried SB 275 on the House floor.
“We talk about red tape, and this is a bill to reduce red tape,” he said – a sentiment echoed by other Republican representatives who spoke in favor.
Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, spoke against the bill, saying he was concerned it did not provide enough accountability to the industry.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.