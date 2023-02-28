A bill that would in part disallow the awarding of attorney’s fees for successfully litigating for a prescriptive easement was heard and quickly passed a Senate committee on Tuesday.

A prescriptive easement is a legal concept rooted in English common law. Under Montana law, a prescriptive easement across private property is established by open, exclusive, notorious, hostile, adverse, continuous, and uninterrupted use for a period of five years. Experts estimate thousands of prescriptive easements exist in the state, both in written and unwritten form.

Prescriptive easements may be complicated due to the evidence needed to establish or disprove them. Other easements come through a written contract such as allowing a road or other access to adjoining property.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, brought Senate Bill 497 to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The bill amends a segment of Montana’s stream access law which currently states that a prescriptive easement cannot be acquired through recreational use on surface waters.

The bill would add language stating that a prescriptive easement cannot be granted should a government entity places private property signage for at least five years.

The bill additionally removes the ability for a person or entity bringing the litigation from obtaining attorney’s fees under the “private attorney general doctrine.” The doctrine refers to when legal action is brought by a private attorney but the results benefit the public at large, such as when a public road is opened.

Fitzpatrick noted that a prescriptive easement is created “more or less by trespassing” that then turns into a property right. While most Montana code requires each side to pay their own attorney fees, he raised the issue of fairness, stating that the “fees don’t flow both ways” as only the plaintiff may be eligible. A landowner that prevails in court against an easement cannot file for attorney fees, he said.

Charles Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana described the system as a “perverse incentive in the law” essentially encouraging groups to sue landowners in an attempt to force access and receive attorney fees.

The bill saw opposition from Montana Trout Unlimited and the Montana Wildlife Federation.

Colling Cooney with MTU expressed concern that the bill was opening Montana’s stream access law at a time of bottleneck of bills before transmittal.

Marcus Strange with the federation said the bill would restrict the fundamental right to seek redress in the courts for the public to enforce access that is rightfully theirs.

The bill passed committee on a party-line vote of 7-4 where it moves to the full Senate.