Bill restricting ballot collection voted down by Montana Senate

The Montana Senate voted down a bill on Wednesday that would have restricted absentee ballot collection in Montana, with some Republicans joining Democrats who opposed the measure as creating an unnecessary barrier for mail-in voting.
House Bill 406 sought to outlaw a practice commonly used by get-out-the-vote groups, in which organizations submit mail-in ballots collected from voters. Under the measure, voters could have still let family members and legal guardians submit their ballots for them, but they would have been be required to enter their personal information into a state registry subject to public information laws.
Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, pointed out that an amendment added to the bill Friday by a Senate panel went further than just prohibiting get-out-the-vote groups from collecting voters’ ballots. Caregivers for voters with disabilities, limited mobility or medical problems would also be prohibited from turning in those ballots.
“This bill is not just unconstitutional, as I’m sure the courts will find. It’s just cruel,” Bennett said.
The bill failed on a 23-27 vote on second reading, with eight Republicans joining all 19 Democrats in voting against it. Chester Sen. Russ Tempel was one of two Republicans who spoke against the bill, saying that although "some of this stuff needs to be done," county officials in his district were worried it would create significant costs for them. Democratic Sen. Jen Gross, of Billings, echoed that sentiment, saying that the elections administrator in Yellowstone County had estimated HB 406 would add $640,000 in costs per election.
HB 406 previously passed the House on a mostly party-line vote, 63-36.
Republicans have criticized the practice of ballot collection, also referred to as “ballot harvesting,” as a potential source of election fraud. Democrats and liberal-leaning groups have argued that the practice is necessary for low-income, rural or disabled voters who may have physical or financial barriers to submitting their ballots through the mail or at a ballot drop-box.
Collection of mail-in ballots was at the center of a high-profile case of election fraud in North Carolina in 2018, in which a Republican political operative was accused of tampering with mail-in ballots and a new election was held for the affected congressional district. But there have been no documented cases of election fraud in Montana’s recent history, a fact cited in a judge’s order throwing out an earlier law that restricted ballot collection.
The Ballot Interference Protection Act (BIPA) was passed overwhelmingly by Montana voters in a 2018 ballot referendum. It placed a variety of restrictions on ballot collection, including limiting the practice to family members, caregivers, household members and acquaintances. Those eligible to do so could drop off no more than six ballots. BIPA also instated fines of up to $500 for each unlawfully collected ballot.
In a pair of lawsuits last year, however, two state district judges ruled that the law placed unconstitutional burdens on people’s right to vote.
In his September 2020 ruling, Billings District Judge Donald Harris wrote that the law disproportionately burdens poor and elderly people, rural Native Americans, students and those “whose work and family care responsibilities significantly limit their ability to return their absentee ballot on their own.”
In a separate ruling issued the same week, Billings District Judge Jessica Fehr wrote that “[v]oter fraud has historically been rare, if not nonexistent in Montana,” adding that the Secretary of State’s office had said there was no evidence in Montana of collectors not returning ballots or otherwise interfering with them.
Under the bill as originally written, that ability would have also extended to “acquaintances” of those voters, similar to the original 2018 law that was struck down by the courts law year. Last week, HB 406 was amended significantly by Republicans on the Senate State Administration Committee to remove allowances for non-family members to turn in a person’s ballot.