Bill requiring surgery, court order to update birth certificate for trans Montanans advances

After short debate, Republican representatives in the House gave an initial OK to legislation that would require a transgender person to have transition surgery and go to court to change the sex designation on their birth certificate.
Senate Bill 280 is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, and was carried in the House by Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay.
The bill cleared on a 55-44 vote, with all the support coming from the GOP and all Democrats and 11 Republicans voting against it. If it clears a final vote set for Monday, the bill will move to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
After the 2017 legislative session, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services under the administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock went through the administrative rule process to enact a rule that set up a process requiring a form and correctional affidavit for a person to update their birth certificate. In advocating for Glimm's bill, Republicans have objected both to the agency implementing the rule and the policy itself.
Phalen said the legislation "reined in" the administrative rule.
"Policy changes and how vital statistics are collected on state identification forms should be addressed by the Legislature not unelected bureaucrats through an administrative role process," Phalen said.
He also cited Genesis 1:27, saying “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”
In committee hearings on the bill, transgender Montanans said being able to update their birth certificates was a safety issue. Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat, reiterated those concerns on the House floor.
"Trans folks are in a dangerous situation. They're disproportionally more likely to face physical violence, especially Black trans folks, so making sure that people have identifying documents that match their gender is really important," Abbott said.
Abbott said the bill would revert Montana back to outdated policy that doesn't match with how people can update other types of identification documents.
Most transgender people do not have gender-affirming surgery, which is difficult to access in Montana.