Bill requiring surgery, court order to update birth certificate for trans Montanans advances

After short debate, Republican representatives in the House gave an initial OK to legislation that would require a transgender person to have transition surgery and go to court to change the sex designation on their birth certificate.

Senate Bill 280 is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, and was carried in the House by Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay.

The bill cleared on a 55-44 vote, with all the support coming from the GOP and all Democrats and 11 Republicans voting against it. If it clears a final vote set for Monday, the bill will move to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.

After the 2017 legislative session, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services under the administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock went through the administrative rule process to enact a rule that set up a process requiring a form and correctional affidavit for a person to update their birth certificate. In advocating for Glimm's bill, Republicans have objected both to the agency implementing the rule and the policy itself.