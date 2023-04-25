A bill that will require anyone using state trust lands, fishing access sites or wildlife management areas to first purchase a license has passed the Legislature.

The Montana Senate voted 39-10 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 521 from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis. The bill makes a substantial change for many recreationists who previously used state fishing access sites or wildlife management areas free of charge, now requiring the purchase of an $8 license.

HB 521 works by combining state wildlife conservation licenses issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and state land permit licenses issued by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation into a single conservation license and expanding the license as a requirement to access FWP-owned lands.

Ahead of the Senate’s initial vote last week, Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, who carried the bill onto the floor said the situation at some fishing access sites is getting extreme due to the amount of recreation, and that comes with an increased cost for maintenance. The bill would mean the sites, now paid for with fishing license proceeds, would see a wider funding base by including all users.

The bill has seen support from most hunting and angling groups, but received a tepid response from some senators. Senators opposing the bill questioned brown on whether short-term visitors or families going to fishing access sites would be required to purchase multiple licenses. Brown applied in the affirmative.

The bill also only applies to FWP or DNRC property, meaning federal, private or other state access does not require the license.

The bill requires a warning for first offense, with Brown saying lawmakers would continue to track the legislation to ensure FWP does not come with a heavy handed approach to enforcement.

HB 521 narrowly passed 26-24 on an initial vote in the Senate, its second razor-thin vote after only passing House Appropriations by a single vote earlier in the session. But the bill has also passed on some wide margins including an 80-10 vote to pass the House.

HB 521 now moves on to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk to either sign or veto.