Bill proposes permanent Montana Water Court

The future of water adjudication, administration and enforcement in Montana is the subject of a bill that saw division Monday among agriculture and other water users weighing in.

Western water law is a complex and contentious issue. Water rights are assigned by priority date, meaning older water rights are “senior” to newer “junior” rights and get priority for use in agriculture, mining, municipal water or other uses such as instream flows. Determining who is first in time has been the duty of the Montana Water Court since 1979.

Following ratification of the state constitution in 1972 which recognized existing water rights, the Legislature passed the Montana Water Use Act of 1973. That tasked district courts with issuing final decrees on nearly 220,000 pre-1973 water rights to determine the entirety of priorities in each of Montana’s basins. But in 1979, recognizing the enormity of the work, lawmakers created the Water Court, which has slowly been wading through rights in an effort to adjudicate disputes and reach final basin decrees for the state by 2028, at which time the court would expire and dissolve.

Under the present system, the Water Court adjudicates water rights, but district courts remain prevalent in water law. The latter issues decisions on important ditch easements, and has the authority to appoint water commissioners at the request of water users. Commissioners handle the day-to-day allocation and distribution of water under existing rights, although many waters do not have commissioners.

All water rights issued post-1973 come through a filing with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is carrying Senate Bill 72, which would shift responsibilities from the district court to a permanent Water Court after 2028. The bill does include provisions which would allow district court involvement in some cases. The bill is a product of a working group that met over the past two years, and is supported by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“It’s a streamlined process where all these issues are going to one court system,” Fitzpatrick told the Senate Natural Resources Committee during a lengthy hearing Monday. The Water Court has the expertise in water law and carries smaller caseloads, allowing for what Fitzpatrick believes will be a “faster and more effective process.”

Fitzpatrick noted that amendments are already being drafted for the bill as both proponents and opponents raised issues.

Rather than filing actions in both the Water Court and district court, and in some cases more than one district court, several supporters deemed the changes a “one-stop-shop” for dealing with water law disputes and enforcement.

The bill makes several changes to the process of appointing Water Court judges. The state would include four court divisions under SB 72, and rather than appointment by the chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court as is currently in law. Judges would be appointed by the governor to a six-year term, face confirmation in the Montana Senate, and then face a retention election for subsequent terms.

SB 72 does include a section allowing district court judges to sit as Water Court judges if assigned by the Water Court. Those discretionary assignments would come based on requests from water users.

The committee heard nearly two hours of divided public testimony on the bill.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras testified on behalf of the governor’s office as a supporter of the bill.

“This bill represents a truly collaborative thoughtful effort by all stakeholders, to move forward and update our water law system,” she said.

The bill saw support from a variety of groups, including the Montana Senior Water Rights Coalition, Montana Trout Unlimited, the Montana Stockgrowers Association, the Montana League of Cities and Towns, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the Montana Water Resources Association, NorthWestern Energy and several individual ranchers and farmers.

“This bill is not about the personalities of today … this is about a process for tomorrow,” said Krista Lee Evans, with the Montana Senior Water Rights Coalition and the Agricultural Irrigators of the Gallatin Valley.

But SB 72 saw significant opposition from a variety of water users, expressing concerns ranging from aspects of the bill to its overall direction for Montana’s water law. Several opponents stressed that given the importance of water rights, changes need to be carefully considered and not produce further harm in what has already been a long, expensive and difficult process to work through decrees.

“Something of this magnitude needs to be vetted more,” said Ross Morgan with the Rocky Mountain Stockgrowers Association. Morgan and several other opponents expressed doubt that the current Water Court will complete its work by 2028, and suggested more time be taken on any changes.

Multiple ranchers and farmers from Teton County also testified in opposition. Collectively they praised both their water commissioner for navigating a difficult drought last summer, and a highly responsive district court on water right issues.

“I fear losing that accountability and that system of being able to get things done in a timely manner,” said Steve Kelly, a water user near Fort Benton.

Attorney Jon Metropoulos, representing the Alliance for Local Water Management, cautioned that SB 72 could rupture the close relationship developed between water users, district courts and water commissioners.

Several opponents raised issues ranging from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s opposition to the political appointment of judges to broader questions over whether elections should be for retention or should be competitive. Some opponents, such as the Montana Petroleum Association, had a more specific issue of who would have standing to bring complaints to the Water Court.

Fitzpatrick defended the bill, saying in part that while less populous counties such as Teton may have a more responsive court, his home county of Cascade sees courts with high caseloads of criminal matters which take precedence over civil which includes water law cases.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.