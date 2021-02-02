Bill proposes muzzleloader heritage hunting season in Montana

Traditional muzzleloader hunters would have a special nine-day season under a bill from a Belgrade lawmaker.

Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle’s House Bill 242 would institute a traditional muzzleloader heritage season for elk and deer to begin the second Saturday after the end of Montana’s general firearm hunting season and lasting nine days.

Muzzleloaders would be restricted to iron sights, a minimum of .45 caliber and not have more than two barrels. Limitations also include traditional firearms such as flintlock and matchlock designs rather than modern muzzleloaders with scopes.

“Montana is the only state that does not offer a separate muzzleloader season,” Hinkle told the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee on Tuesday. A special season would promote the history and heritage of muzzleloaders and offer a challenging close-range hunt, he said.

A proposed amendment would put rulemaking for the hunt under the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, Hinkle said.

Matt Leow with the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers testified in favor of HB 242, touting its restrictions to iron sights and traditional firearms.