Bill proposes muzzleloader heritage hunting season in Montana

Traditional muzzleloader hunters would have a special nine-day season under a bill from a Belgrade lawmaker.
Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle’s House Bill 242 would institute a traditional muzzleloader heritage season for elk and deer to begin the second Saturday after the end of Montana’s general firearm hunting season and lasting nine days.
Muzzleloaders would be restricted to iron sights, a minimum of .45 caliber and not have more than two barrels. Limitations also include traditional firearms such as flintlock and matchlock designs rather than modern muzzleloaders with scopes.
“Montana is the only state that does not offer a separate muzzleloader season,” Hinkle told the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee on Tuesday. A special season would promote the history and heritage of muzzleloaders and offer a challenging close-range hunt, he said.
A proposed amendment would put rulemaking for the hunt under the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, Hinkle said.
Matt Leow with the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers testified in favor of HB 242, touting its restrictions to iron sights and traditional firearms.
“Montana possesses a rich history of hunters, trappers and explorers,” he said. “After the bow, hunters brought muzzle-loading rifles and we support House Bill 242 because it provides and opportunity for those that hunt with heritage muzzleloaders to carry on that tradition during a time that does not interfere with the other big game seasons or method of take.”
Dale Tribby with the Montana Sportsmen Alliance testified in opposition to the bill, noting that by the end of general hunting season many landowners have grown weary of dealing with hunters. Montana also already allows muzzleloaders during the general season and for extended elk shoulder seasons, he said.
Montana Audubon opposed the legislature setting hunting seasons into law, believing that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission should be the body to do so.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.