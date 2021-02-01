Bill proposes more seats for majority party on legislative interim committees

Interim legislative committees would no longer see an even split between Republicans and Democrats under a bill from a Kalispell lawmaker.

Sen. Keith Regier’s Senate Bill 122 would change Montana’s current state law, which requires an equal number of majority and minority lawmakers on legislative interim committees, and instead put more members of the majority party on those committees. The committees meet between bi-annual legislative sessions to conduct oversight over state agencies and to consider legislation for the next session.

Under Regier’s bill, the current appointment of two senators and two representatives of each party would skew to whichever party has the majority of the chambers. If Democrats controlled one chamber and Republicans the other, the interim committees would see a 50-50 split as currently in law.

“Currently the House has a 67% majority and the Senate has a 62% majority — that reflects the will of the electorate in the last election,” Regier told the Senate Legislative Administration Committee on Monday morning. “A 50-50 composition does not reflect the will of the voters.”

Depending on the size of an interim committee, if the bill were to pass Republicans could hold a 4-1, 6-2 or 8-4 majority.