Bill proposes more seats for majority party on legislative interim committees

Interim legislative committees would no longer see an even split between Republicans and Democrats under a bill from a Kalispell lawmaker.
Sen. Keith Regier’s Senate Bill 122 would change Montana’s current state law, which requires an equal number of majority and minority lawmakers on legislative interim committees, and instead put more members of the majority party on those committees. The committees meet between bi-annual legislative sessions to conduct oversight over state agencies and to consider legislation for the next session.
Under Regier’s bill, the current appointment of two senators and two representatives of each party would skew to whichever party has the majority of the chambers. If Democrats controlled one chamber and Republicans the other, the interim committees would see a 50-50 split as currently in law.
“Currently the House has a 67% majority and the Senate has a 62% majority — that reflects the will of the electorate in the last election,” Regier told the Senate Legislative Administration Committee on Monday morning. “A 50-50 composition does not reflect the will of the voters.”
Depending on the size of an interim committee, if the bill were to pass Republicans could hold a 4-1, 6-2 or 8-4 majority.
Regier also argued that an individual lawmaker in the minority party could have more influence due to the need to fill seats on multiple interim committees.
During the session, the majority of committee seats belong to the majority party.
Jeff Laszloffy with the Montana Family Foundation testified in support of SB 122. One of the powers held by interim committees is the ability to review state agency rulemaking. With an equal split, committees have at times failed to stop contentious rules including a rule disallowing state tax credits for scholarships for students at private religious schools, a decision eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Beth Brenneman with Disability Rights Montana opposed the bill, saying the bill injected partisanship that could damage a traditionally bipartisan interim process.
Democrats on the committee challenged Regier about the impacts of the bill and what could be gained or lost.
Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, questioned changes to the makeup of the State-Tribal Relations Committee, which under an “unwritten rule” has placed an equal number of Native American and non-Native members. With the majority of Native American lawmakers from the Democratic Party, Gross was concerned about what the changes could mean for that committee.
Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, also questioned skewing the Legislature’s ethics committee, and what partisanship or even the appearance of partisanship on that committee could mean for confidence in its decisions.
Regier was steadfast in his stance that partisanship was reflective of the nature of the Legislature.
“We ran partisan, we are partisan people, and to have interim committees and say they’re nonpartisan is not the will of the people,” he said.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, has also drafted a bill that would prevent ties in interim committees reviewing administrative rules. The bill, which has not been introduced, would set into law a Legislative rule passed last year that would allow the speaker of the house and president of the senate to break a tie vote involving an objection to administrative rule.
Lawmakers most recently took aim at administrative rules after the Montana Department of Health and Human Services wrote a rule banning the sale of flavored vaping products under the former Bullock administration.
Republican lawmakers first tried to object to the health department's rules through the Economic Affairs interim Committee, an effort that was successful in vote count but not jurisdiction, as the interim health and human services committee has purview over the health department.
Enough lawmakers then requested a poll of the full Legislature to see if the flavored products ban met legislative intent. The health department dropped the proposed rule before the poll was complete.
