A bill that would require anyone using a state fishing access site to purchase an $8 license drew support from several groups Thursday.

House Bill 521 from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, would combine state wildlife conservation licenses issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and state land permit licenses issued by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The licenses would become a single $8 conservation license sold by FWP that would also allow recreation on DNRC state trust lands. The bill would also make the license a requirement for any type of recreation at state fishing access sites.

“Eight dollars is pretty cheap to maintain and keep these fishing access sites open,” Loge told the Senate Fish and Game Committee, adding that at some fishing access sites only 40% of users are anglers.

Currently hunting, fishing and trapping on state trust lands is allowed through the purchase of an FWP conservation license, which is a prerequisite license for those activities. But other recreation, such as hiking or birding on state land, requires purchase of $10 license. State officials say confusion about or ignorance of the state land license has led to compliance issues.

Under HB 521, FWP will pay a portion of its sales of conservation licenses to DNRC to make up the loss, but also with an expectation of increased revenue from expanding who must purchase the license.

HB 521 saw some opposition from lawmakers in the House earlier this session. It only passed House Appropriations by one vote, but then passing the full body on an 80-10 margin to move it to the Senate.

The issue of paying for fishing access sites has been debated in previous sessions with legislation that did not pass. Fishing access sites are financed through fishing license sales, federal conservation dollars, or in some cases, private contributions. That means that other users, such as floaters who launch watercraft from fishing access sites but do not fish, do not pay.

“Hunters and anglers are more than happy to pay our fair share, but with the exponential increase in non-consumptive users we’ve seen, it’s time they come to the party and help fund these sites,” said Colin Cooney with Montana Trout Unlimited.

Loge and state officials said they were cognizant of the challenge associated a new requirement on previously unlicensed recreationists. Both FWP and DNRC officials pledged an education campaign and signage alerting the new requirements. The bill also mandates a warning for the first offense, and double the cost of the license as a fine for the second offense. Penalties ramp up at the third offense with a fine up to $500.

Recreationists not using state fishing access sites or state lands would not be required to purchase a conservation license unless it was related to another activity, such as fishing, that requires one.

The Senate committee did not take immediate action on the bill.