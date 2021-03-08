Bill proposes landowner-sponsored elk licenses, extra bonus points

“The problem we have here especially in my district is just a huge over-population of elk,” Galt, a Martinsdale Republican, said. “The shoulder season has helped dramatically and at least stopped the growth and in some areas turned it to a downward trend from an upward trend.”

Success of shoulder seasons has been mixed across the state with some districts continuing to see access issues that stifle hunter success. The hunts have also seen pushback from those who believe the seasons last too long, particularly into the winter, and that they may limit hunter access for bull elk during the general hunting season.

The bill would allow landowners with at least 640 acres in districts meeting elk objectives to sponsor up to 10 nonresident hunters for elk licenses. Those licenses would be on top of the 17,000 nonresident licenses currently sold by the state and be limited to the sponsoring landowner’s property.

“It’s an incentive approach because a landowner can’t get the 10 tags until the herd is at objective,” Galt said. “That means two options: either hunt the herd until it’s at objective or landowners could get together and raise the objective.”