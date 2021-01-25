Bill proposes incentive for schools to raise starting teacher pay

Beginning teachers make less money in Montana than anywhere in the U.S., according to a Republican legislator who introduced legislation Monday seeking to retain teachers who might leave for better pay.

House Bill 143, sponsored by Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, would incentivize school districts to bump pay rates for beginning teachers. He stressed as an incentive mechanism, the bill would not override the authority of the local school board authority or the teachers' union.

"It simply says look if you do a better job of paying your beginning teachers, and ensure they have a better starting wage closer to the median wage, then we’ll give you an incentive," Jones said.

Montana is currently 27th in the nation for average pay, Jones told the House Education Committee on Monday. That ranking came after years working teacher salaries up to that point, but in the meantime the state neglected to work on beginning teacher salaries, he said.

If salaries are determined on a scale that uses experience and education, HB 143 incentivizes schools to compress that scale so that beginning wages are closer to the average pay, Jones said.